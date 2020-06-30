Schlafly Beer Releases Patio Pack Sampler

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of the seasonal summer sampler, Patio Pack. The 12-pack features four different styles to offer a selection for every kind of beer enthusiast. The variety pack includesRaspberry Hefeweizen, a sessionable fruited wheat ale; American IPA, a hoppy ale with prominent aromas of citrus and fruit;American Lager, a classic, lighter craft beer that appeals to the masses; and Schlafly’s flagship beer,Pale Ale. Schlafly’s Patio Pack is available now across the Schlafly distribution.

“During warmer seasons, beer drinkers gravitate towards lighter, sessionable beers. The Patio Pack gives us the opportunity to showcase that we brew a number of lower ABV beers across a variety of styles. The Patio Pack is a summer staple that our customers look forward to, and we try to keep it interesting by offering different selections every year,” explains Schlafly’s Founding Brewer Stephen Hale.

The four Schlafly beer styles featured in the Patio Pack

The Patio Pack includes three bottles for each of the four styles showcased here:

  • American IPA (6% ABV): A hoppy ale with bitterness and prominent aromas of citrus and fruit. Dry-hopped to perfection, this AIPA is a great pair for al fresco dining.
  • Raspberry Hefeweizen (4.1% ABV): A true fruit beer fermented with real raspberries for a flavor that’s tart, low in bitterness and full of citrus aromas.
  • Pale Ale (4.4% ABV): As Schlafly’s flagship beer, this English-style beer is a mild session ale with a refined balance of hops and malt. An approachable classic, especially for summertime sipping.
  • American Lager (5% ABV): The smooth, crisp flavors puts this lager on the lighter side of craft beer. American Lager is a beer that appeals to the masses with a craft brewer’s care and attention to detail. A crushable choice for all beer drinkers.

Patio Pack can be purchased at Schlafly brewpubs (Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, Missouri, or Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, Missouri) or across the brewery’s distribution ($13.99 suggested retail price). For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visit www.schlafly.com/beers/distribution.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability, and our communities we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks and Schlafly Bankside, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of Schlafly beers, visit Schlafly.com. 

