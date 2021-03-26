Schlafly Beer Releases Hoptic Visions IPA Variety Pack

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of Hoptic Visions, four hop-forward beers available across a variety of IPA styles, including three new experimental brews. This is the second year for the Hoptic Visions pack, which features: Schlafly’s fastest-growing SKU of the sessionable IPA; and the debut of West Coast IPA, Hazy Grapefruit IPA and Low Cal IPA. Hoptic Visions is available across the Schlafly’s distribution now.

“With Hoptic Visions, you can see how the style of IPAs has changed over the years. We are even introducing our first take on a low-calorie beer with Low Cal IPA. Our year-round IPA has quickly grown to be one of the top performing beers in Schlafly’s portfolio. At only 5% ABV with juicy flavor and slight haze, it’s an easy drinking take on the style. In addition, the Hazy Grapefruit IPA is a new beer for this year and West Coast IPA is another exclusive offering brewed as an ode to the IPA style that started it all – both are exclusive to the pack,” says Schlafly’s Founding Brewer Stephen Hale.

For more about each beer in the Hoptic Visions pack, see here:

India Pale Ale (5.0% ABV):Schlafly’s sessionable IPA is a classic hop-forward, golden-hazed beer that features notes of citrus and tropical flavors.

Hazy Grapefruit IPA (5.0% ABV): This juicy IPA adds pounds of real fruit for an added complexity. Schlafly amplifies the grapefruit with complementing Cascade and Simcoe hops.

Low Cal IPA (ABV 4.0%): Clocking in at 110 calories, the new Low Cal IPA sways to the lighter side but is still packed with juicy hop flavor.

West Coast IPA (6.0% ABV): A throwback IPA that sparked the love of hops, Schlafly’s West Coast IPA packs a bitter citrus and pine punch.

The Hoptic Visions pack can be purchased at the Schlafly brewpubs or across the brewery’s distribution for $17.99. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visit Schlafly’s website here.

About Schlafly Beer:

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability, and our communities we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks and Schlafly Bankside, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of Schlafly beers and the beer finder, visit Schlafly.com.