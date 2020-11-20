Schlafly Beer Releases Breakout Style for 2020 in 12 oz. Cans

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of IPA (ABV 5%) in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans. Previously available in 6-pack bottles and 16-ounce cans, the brewery’s approachable and balanced India Pale Ale is now available in a smaller pack and can size for flexibility of multiple off-premise establishments. Schlafly’s IPA has also been one of their fastest-growing styles for 2020 in the current pandemic climate. The hazy, gold-colored brew combines hops with notes of tropical and citrus to create a perfect balance of flavor and character. Schlafly’s IPA in 12-ounce cans is now available across Schlafly’s distribution as well as the Schlafly brewpubs.

Schlafly IPA is an American ale that connects with dedicated craft beer drinkers and newcomers alike. Over the last year, Schlafly has seen an over 35% growth for their IPA packaged product.

“It’s fun to see Schlafly IPA take off as consumers gravitate towards this popular and successful category even during the pandemic. Our proprietary IPA recipe features a lower ABV and a medley of hops that deliver a hint of citrus and soft tropical flavors. It’s a beer drinker’s beer and appeals to the hazy IPA seekers as well as new craft drinkers. Moving this growing brand from 12-ounce bottles to 12-ounce cans furthers our 2021 commitment to this more sustainable and economic package, which consumers clearly love.” says CEO Fran Caradonna.

Schlafly’s IPA in cans is available for $7.99 and can be found across the brewery’s distribution, as well as on draft, and in bottles at the Schlafly Bottleworks, Tap Room and Bankside brewpubs. Schlafly Beer offers curbside pick-up at all three brewpub locations. To place an online order for pick-up, visit: https://schlaflycurbside.square.site/. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution and products, visit www.schlafly.com/beers/distribution.

About Schlafly Beer:

Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, proudly brews over 60 unique styles of beer. Each is handmade at the Tap Room in Midtown St. Louis or Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Schlafly also works with local suppliers for everything from farm-fresh food to packaging and labeling. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Schlafly donates spent grain to local farmers to feed their livestock and utilizes 100% renewable energy throughout its operations. The Missouri-owned-and-operated beer maker offers free tours of the Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The brand continues to define craft across 14 states and throughout countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at either of our locations and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of seasonal and year-round beers and for information on distribution, visit Schlafly.com.