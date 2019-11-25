Schlafly Beer Announces Release of Stout Bout Sampler Pack

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer announces the release of one of their most popular variety packs of the Stout Bout with four stouts brewed exclusively for the sampler. This year’s selections include: the fan-favorite Mexican Chocolate Stout and three new additions of Dry-Hopped Stout, Latte Stout and Session Stout, the first low-ABV stout from the brewery. The variety pack stands out in a crowded market of fall samplers with new punched-up colors and different designs on each face of the box. The Stout Bout is available across Schlafly distribution area now.

The Stout Bout name is a play on the boxing term for a match, and the crowd favorites at Schlafly’s annual Stout and Oyster Festival in March determine the “winning” selections featured in the sampler. The event brings 80,000 fresh oysters from both coasts and over a dozen star shuckers to the Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust St.). The Schlafly brewing team also brews over ten specialty stouts for the event. Last year’s festival offered unique flavors from Peanut Butter & Jelly to Cherry Barrel Aged Stout. The Latte and Dry-Hopped Stouts were two of the standouts amongst festival attendees so both made the Stout Bout sampler. This year’s Stout & Oyster Festival takes place on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2020, and the packaging contains details for the destination-worthy event.

Founding Brewer Stephen Hale explains, “The sampler packs are a reflection of current consumer preferences and interests. We receive true feedback from the festival and build a sampler pack geared directly toward what our consumers will enjoy. The rising interest in low ABV also steered us toward the decision of adding a session stout to our sampler pack, and the other selections offer a taste for everyone.”

The Stout Bout pack can be purchased at the Schlafly brewpubs or across the brewery’s distribution region ($13.99 suggested retail). For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visit www.schlafly.com/beers/distribution.

For more about each stout, see here:

Mexican Chocolate Stout (6.0% ABV): A classic American stout inspired by all the characteristics of real, Mexican-style hot chocolate. Creamy, roasty, sweet elements provide a perfect base for the addition of cocoa nibs, which the brewers add directly to the fermenter to age until their finest flavors blend with the stout. The addition of cinnamon adds a kick that balances well with all the flavors in this beer.

Dry Hopped Stout (5.7% ABV): Brewed with all of the roasted malts you’d expect, but then dry-hopped with tons of American hops adding a unique citrus character.

Latte Stout (6.0% ABV): Brewer meets barista in this heavyweight bout. Latte Stout is brewed with a blend of coffee toddy and milk sugar that combine to form a stout that calls back to the coffee shop.

Session Stout (4.5% ABV): While keeping a bold flavor and big body, Session Stout has a low ABV making it easy to have more than one. We classify this full-bodied stout under the lightweight division.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, proudly brews over 60 unique styles of beer. Each is handmade at the Tap Room in Midtown St. Louis or Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Schlafly also works with local suppliers for everything from farm-fresh food to packaging and labeling. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Schlafly donates spent grain to local farmers to feed their livestock and utilizes 100% renewable energy throughout its operations. The Missouri-owned-and-operated beer maker offers free tours of the Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The brand continues to define craft across 14 states and throughout countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at either of our locations and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of seasonal and year-round beers and for information on distribution, visit Schlafly.com.

For More Information

http://www.schlafly.com/