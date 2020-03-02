Scarlet Lane to Launch Pre-Code Hazy Pale Ale

INDIANAPOLIS — Scarlet Lane Brewing Company is excited to announce a collaboration with the Indiana Comic Convention. The brewery will release the comic themed Pre-Code Hazy Pale Ale on March 18th exclusively at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum with a special screening of the original live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Pre-Code Pale Ale is a 6% hazy pale ale, brewed with Strata and Mosaic hops for a danky, fruity flavor. This ale is a celebration of the horrific and gory things that existed in comics before the Comics Code Authority was established. The label pays tribute to those early horror comics, as well as EC Comics and Tales From the Crypt. It was designed by artist Bill Halliar (Tales From The Cryptic Closet, HorrorHound Issue #81 cover).

The Pre-Code Pale Ale will be available exclusively at the IMAX March 18th and 19th. On Friday March 20th, it will be available at all five Scarlet Lane locations on tap and in limited 4-packs.

Indiana Comic Convention returns to Indianapolis April 10th – 12th and features Kate Beckinsale, Tom Felton, Billy Dee Williams, Jack Quaid, Kel Mitchell, and many more. Collector bottles of the Pre-Code Pale Ale will be available at the Indiana Convention Center during the event.

