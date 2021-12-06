Saxco Acquires We Sleeve-It

CONCORD, California – Saxco International, the leading North American value-added distributor and service provider to the beverage and food industries, announced that is has acquired the We Sleeve-It (WSI) assets from the RB Dwyer Group of Companies. With six facilities across the United States, We Sleeve-It leads the craft beverage landscape as the largest domestic shrink decorator of aluminum cans.

This strategic transaction significantly strengthens Saxco’s aluminum can service offerings to the beverage market and expands its geographical locations in North America. Sleeving operations are a critical service provided to craft beverage customers as they grow their businesses and Saxco is now positioned to provide the cans, associated packaging, and sleeving services through a single engagement. Additionally, sleeving allows for smaller order quantities and increased flexibility yet provides the industry with a packaging product that speaks to their brand and to their consumers.

“We are very excited about the addition of We Sleeve-It to the Saxco Services portfolio,” stated John (JB) Berry, Chief Executive Officer at Saxco. “The acquisition of WSI, coupled with our strong and growing relationships with domestic and international aluminum can manufacturing partners, positions Saxco to bring tremendous value to our customers of all sizes and in turn be a partner to them as they grow their businesses and achieve their dreams.”

“The entire WSI team is extremely excited to be partnering with Saxco,” said Jim Dwyer, CEO at RB Dwyer Group. “All along we viewed Saxco as the perfect strategic partner having worked so closely for the past three years. Together we will have the resources and reach to take WSI to the next level through growing the existing sleeving business and adding additional products, capabilities and services.”

At Saxco International, LLC, our mission is to “package customers’ dreams.” Headquartered in Concord, California, Saxco has a vast network of customer support and fulfillment centers operating through the United States, Canada, and Asia. The company leverages its 80 years of experience to provide a broad range of packaging solutions and supply chain services to the beverage and food industries, including glass, aluminum, and plastic containers, capsules, closures, custom packaging, and mold development.

