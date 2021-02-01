Saucy Brew Works to Open Detroit Location in March

DETROIT — Saucy Brew Works today announced the March 3, 2021 opening of its first location in Detroit, Michigan, located in one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, Brush Park. The exciting new brewpub and coffeehouse at 2671 John R. will be the first restaurant to open within Bedrock’s City Modern mixed-use community development.

Craft beer aficionados and novices alike will be able to enjoy the 5,700 square-feet space featuring both indoor and outdoor seating. Saucy Brew Works, owned and operated by Brent Zimmerman and Eric Anderson, utilized the expertise of Sachse Construction as the Construction Manager for this innovative project.

Guests can expect a variety of beers- Saucy Brew Works brews everything from classic German and American beers, to experimental yeast and wild type beers. The brewery sports three core cans- Habituale, a Kölsch Style Golden Ale; Juicy Asap, an American IPA; and Love You, Bye, a Hazy Imperial IPA. Seasonal offerings include everything from a Christmas ale and German-style Oktoberfest, to stouts and fruit-flavored beers.

Foodies will be thrilled to indulge in a wide variety of fare that adds to the Saucy Brew Works’ experience. The menu consists of shareables involving meatballs, roasted cauliflower and Bavarian pretzels as well as delicious sandwiches, salads and stone oven baked wings. A house specialty, Saucy Brew Works’ thin crust ‘apizza’ comes in many tasty forms including Nashville Hot Chicken, Fungus Amongus and Veggie Supreme.

New to Saucy Brew Works’ menu is Saucy Coffee, a craft coffeehouse concept. The coffee menu will include a single-origin house roast, pour overs, espresso, and a specialty menu inspired by Saucy beers such as What’s His Nuts, a vanilla stout with peanut butter and coffee, and Modern Crimes, a toasted coconut porter. They will also offer their recently launched whole bean coffee in House Roast and What’s His Nuts? for purchase in-store (it is currently sold online).

“We have been working with Bedrock for over a year to put together an innovative brewery in this great location,” said Brent Zimmerman. “We love Detroit and what is going on here as it has a similar vibe to our hometown in Cleveland. City Modern is a very exciting project bringing life to an iconic neighborhood and we can’t wait to be part of that.”

The expansion into Detroit is part of the brewery’s overall development plans and will be the fourth location following the 2020 openings of their Columbus, Ohio location and Taproom and Coffeehouse in Orange, Ohio. They continue to grow their Cleveland, Ohio footprint with the addition of an outdoor beer garden, Vibe Garden, which reopens this Spring.

“Witnessing the vision for City Modern come to life in the historic Brush Park neighborhood is exciting. Featuring a menu that offers something for everyone, Saucy Brew Works is the ideal food and beverage operator to serve the existing and rapidly growing residential population,” said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer. “Saucy Brew Works is committed to the communities they serve and we are so pleased to welcome them to the neighborhood.”

Saucy Brew Works will be proudly providing a 20% discount to all City Modern residents. The brewery will continue to maintain the highest level of sanitization at the new restaurant while providing hand sanitizer, masks, 6-ft table distancing and floor markers for the safety of guests and employees.