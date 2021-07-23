SanTan Spirits Releases SunSplash Vodka Soda Canned Cocktails

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CHANDLER, Arizona – SanTan Spirits is stirring up Arizona with a new trio of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails called SunSplash Vodka Soda. These locally made libations combine the clean taste of SanTan’s award winning vodka with delicious flavors – Cherry Lime, Watermelon and White Peach – all in the convenience of a pre-mixed drink. With less than 1g of carbs, 100 calories, zero sugar, gluten free and 5% ABV, SunSplash is the perfect refreshing cocktail for any occasion.

With the increased popularity and market demand for RTD cocktails, SanTan Spirits founder, Anthony Canecchia, felt it was time to expand his offerings, “We’ve been perfecting our vodkas for several years and have started to receive recognition in national competitions. It seemed only natural to combine this with our experience in canning beer. I wanted to create a consistently delicious and accessible cocktail that we know Arizona is thirsty for.”

Produced in Chandler, Arizona with high quality ingredients, SunSplash Vodka Soda is made by locals, for locals. The sleek 12oz cans feature fun, Arizona inspired imagery and bold colors. SunSplash is available in four can packs and single serve cans. Find them at SanTan Gardens Taproom in Chandler, independent liquor stores, Total Wine and Bashas’. You’ll also see them at select local bars and restaurants.

About SanTan Brewing Company

Open since 2007 under the leadership of founder and brewmaster, Anthony Canecchia, SanTan Brewing Company has established a strong reputation as Arizona’s favorite craft brewery. SanTan’s award-winning brews are available throughout Arizona, including at its friendly neighborhood pubs in Downtown Chandler, Uptown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport. In 2015, SanTan began distilling with a mission to create flavors for the 21st century and to reimagine what spirits could be. SanTan Spirits are distilled and aged locally in Chandler, Arizona and have earned national recognition and awards. The experience of enjoying SanTan Spirits is fully realized in Spirit House, a tasting room and cocktail lounge opened in 2019. SanTan’s mission is to create uncommon quality for everyday occasions.

For More Information:
https://santanspirits.com/sunsplash/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating 08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More