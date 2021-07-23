SanTan Spirits Releases SunSplash Vodka Soda Canned Cocktails

CHANDLER, Arizona – SanTan Spirits is stirring up Arizona with a new trio of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails called SunSplash Vodka Soda. These locally made libations combine the clean taste of SanTan’s award winning vodka with delicious flavors – Cherry Lime, Watermelon and White Peach – all in the convenience of a pre-mixed drink. With less than 1g of carbs, 100 calories, zero sugar, gluten free and 5% ABV, SunSplash is the perfect refreshing cocktail for any occasion.

With the increased popularity and market demand for RTD cocktails, SanTan Spirits founder, Anthony Canecchia, felt it was time to expand his offerings, “We’ve been perfecting our vodkas for several years and have started to receive recognition in national competitions. It seemed only natural to combine this with our experience in canning beer. I wanted to create a consistently delicious and accessible cocktail that we know Arizona is thirsty for.”

Produced in Chandler, Arizona with high quality ingredients, SunSplash Vodka Soda is made by locals, for locals. The sleek 12oz cans feature fun, Arizona inspired imagery and bold colors. SunSplash is available in four can packs and single serve cans. Find them at SanTan Gardens Taproom in Chandler, independent liquor stores, Total Wine and Bashas’. You’ll also see them at select local bars and restaurants.

About SanTan Brewing Company

Open since 2007 under the leadership of founder and brewmaster, Anthony Canecchia, SanTan Brewing Company has established a strong reputation as Arizona’s favorite craft brewery. SanTan’s award-winning brews are available throughout Arizona, including at its friendly neighborhood pubs in Downtown Chandler, Uptown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport. In 2015, SanTan began distilling with a mission to create flavors for the 21st century and to reimagine what spirits could be. SanTan Spirits are distilled and aged locally in Chandler, Arizona and have earned national recognition and awards. The experience of enjoying SanTan Spirits is fully realized in Spirit House, a tasting room and cocktail lounge opened in 2019. SanTan’s mission is to create uncommon quality for everyday occasions.

