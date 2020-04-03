SanTan Brewing and Crescent Crown Distributing Team Up to Convert Beer into Hand Sanitizer

Chandler, AZ – SanTan Brewing Company announced today a partnership with Crescent Crown Distributing to recycle over 16,000 gallons of draft beer that will not be delivered to Arizona bars and restaurants. The beer will instead be distilled to produce 400 gallons of medical grade hand sanitizer, the majority of which will be donated to HonorHealth, and the City of Chandler. The community will be able to purchase bottles of hand sanitizer when they order food from SanTan’s brewpubs for takeout, curbside pick up or delivery.

“SanTan beers are best served fresh, we insist on serving each beer within 90 days of brewing. So, this idea struck me as a great way to repurpose and give back to our Arizona community. We want to do our part to help flatten the curve, save lives and get Arizona back to work,” said Anthony Canecchia, founder + brewmaster, SanTan Brewing Company.

Crescent Crown Distributing will deliver SanTan’s beer back to its production facility. The majority of the beer to be repurposed is IPA style, so the SanTanitizer will have a pleasant tropical hop aroma. Then, early next week the team at SanTan will begin distilling and kegging batches of sanitizer to get ready to deliver to HonorHealth.

“With local bars and restaurants closed to dine in business, we have an abundance of keg beer that is going past the ‘best before’ date. Under normal circumstances at Crescent Crown we would simply destroy the out of date beer. However, once Anthony from SanTan found out about this process he asked us to send his beer back to him so that he could distill it and turn it into medical grade hand sanitizer,” Crescent Crown Distributing EVP general manager Joe Cotroneo said. “Anthony never stops thinking of ways to innovate and make the world better, this is the perfect way to make less waste while helping out those in need.”

SanTan Brewing Company will post on it’s website and social media channels as soon as SanTanitizer is available for public purchase. Visit online at www.SanTanBrewing.com.

About SanTan Brewing Company

Open since 2007 under the leadership of founder and brewmaster, Anthony Canecchia, SanTan Brewing Company has established a strong reputation as Arizona’s favorite craft brewery. SanTan’s award-winning brews are available throughout Arizona, including at its friendly neighborhood pubs in Downtown Chandler, Uptown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport. In 2015, SanTan began distilling with a mission to create flavors for the 21st century and to reimagine what spirits could be. SanTan Spirits are distilled and aged locally in Chandler, Arizona and have earned national recognition and awards. The experience of enjoying SanTan Spirits is fully realized in Spirit House, a tasting room and cocktail lounge opened in 2019. SanTan’s mission is to create uncommon quality for everyday occasions. To learn more, visit www.SanTanBrewing.com.