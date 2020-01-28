Santa Monica Brew Works to Release Rip City Skates IPA in Honor of Dogtown Skate Shop

LOS ANGELES— LA’s oldest continuously operated skate shop, Rip City Skates, has been the hub of Santa Monica’s skate scene for more than 40 years. To celebrate that legacy, Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) introduces “RIP CITY SKATES IPA”, a West Coast-Style India Pale Ale.

It’s a fitting collaboration that pairs Santa Monica’s first and only brewery with Santa Monica’s last real skate shop. Both companies pride themselves in their local community involvement and dedication to their respective craft.

“We admire Rip City’s independent spirit and historical significance.” Says Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO. “We value authenticity, and Rip City is as real as it gets.”

RIP CITY SKATES IPA (6.5% ABV, 45 IBUs) will be available on draft and in 16oz cans to-go at the brewery’s Tasting Room (1920 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA). Santa Monica Brew Works was founded on a belief that their hometown deserved a beer to call its own, all of their products are brewed and packaged in Santa Monica.

Rip City opened its doors in 1978 as skateboarding was beginning to gain popularity. Santa Monica and Venice (collectively “Dogtown”) would become the epicenter of skateboard culture during the ‘70s and ‘80s. The store has survived all the various incarnations of skating since.

“I used to get my skate shoes and decks from Rip City, so I’m stoked to brew a special beer for this iconic shop.” Says Head Brewer and Santa Monica local, Drew Pomatti. “Of course, it had to be a West Coast-Style IPA. Hop-forward and tropical with a citrus kick.”

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Brew Works signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Chocolate Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged right in the heart of Santa Monica, “California’s Most Celebrated Beach City.” The brewery’s Tasting Room is a haven for craft beer devotees; a refuge for those who take their beer seriously – but not themselves. SMBW’s promise is to brew great-tasting craft beer for people everywhere who live or dream the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle.

For More Information: santamonicabrewworks.com