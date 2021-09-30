Santa Monica Brew Works Collaborates with German Craft Brewery for Oktoberfest ‘Sister City’ Beer

SANTA MONICA, California – For the second year in a row, Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) has teamed up with Germany’s Hammona Bräu for a unique international brewing collaboration. The craft beer “siblings” announce the limited release of Oktoberfest Märzen – an amber-colored lager brewed with a blend of European and North American ingredients.

Since 1969, Santa Monica (California) and Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) have been linked through Sister Cities International, a program whose mission is to create global relationships through an exchange of culture and education.

“For more than 50 years, our cities have shared an appreciation for one another through the Sister Cities program.” Said Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO. “We think this is the most delicious exchange yet.”

The brewers met via video conference to formulate the recipe and discuss the brewing process.

“For centuries, Oktoberfest has brought people together from all over the world to celebrate fantastic beer.” Said Mario Gadiel, Owner, Co-Founder & Brewer of Hammona Bräu. “This collaboration continues to honor that tradition.”

Oktoberfest Märzen Lager (6.1% ABV), features a blend of German & American hops balanced with old-world malts for a roasty yet smooth flavor with notes of caramel and honey.

“We’re thrilled to see these breweries come together through the spirit of international kinship.” Said Jeff Jarow, President Santa Monica Sister Cities Association. “This partnership is a fun and creative expression of our mission to promote global goodwill.”

Both breweries will release their own rendition of the collaboration brew from their respective Tasting Room outlets. SMBW’s version is available on draft and in 19.2 oz cans to-go.

The limited-edition lager launched last week to commemorate Oktoberfest – the world’s largest celebration of beer. Unfortunately, the traditional festival in Munich was canceled once again due to the coronavirus pandemic – but the brewers believe this special release will provide a festive feeling for beer lovers closer to home.

“We look forward to someday celebrating Oktoberfest together in Hamm.” Added Monika White, Santa Monica Sister Cities Association Vice President for Hamm, Germany. “In the meantime, we’re thrilled to toast our friends virtually.”

The label design captures the spirit of the collaboration. Traditional German-themed iconography represents Hamm, while coastal scenes illustrate Santa Monica’s “Beach Brewed” philosophy. MGH Marketing agency handled label design.

Visit SMBW’s Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica or shop the online store to order for brewery pickup or local delivery.

About Hammona Bräu

Founded in 2018 in Hamm, Westphalia. Hammona Bräu is an award-winning craft brewery run by Mario and Melanie Gadiel. Their fascination for brewing arose during a beer tasting in England, where they enjoyed the diverse flavors and relaxed atmosphere of the growing craft beer scene. Amazed by the variety of flavors, the duo returned to Germany determined to create their own craft beers. What started as a hobby has evolved into much more. The demand from friends and acquaintances grew quickly, and the brewers purchased a 5-barrel brewhouse to keep up. The couples’ daughter, Aimee Lee Gadiel, now also assists with brewery tasks. Melanie and Aimee are Hammona Bräu beer ambassadors and brewery tour hosts. The brewery plans on expanding into a 15-barrel brewhouse soon. In 2020 they were awarded a gold medal by Meininger’s International for their Kellerbier.

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. We’re proudly independent and authentically Santa Monica – every beer we produce comes directly from our beach town brewery. Holding ourselves to exacting standards we represent the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, passion, and resolve. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for our coastal hometown, we brew California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit our Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica or shop the online store to order for brewery pickup, local delivery, or statewide CA shipping.

For More Information:

https://santamonicabrewworks.com/