Sanitas Brewing Company Opens Outdoor Bar and Expanded Patio

BOULDER, Colo. — Sanitas Brewing Company, a mainstay on the competitive Colorado craft beer scene for more than half a decade, announced that it has reopened its celebrated Boulder taproom, complete with an expansive new outdoor bar and patio space, making it the largest outdoor seating space for any brewery in the City of Boulder.

Founded in 2013, Sanitas Brewing currently offers four year-round beers and more than 25 unique beers throughout the year, all available in their taproom and patio, located in the shadow of the iconic Boulder Flatirons and Mount Sanitas, for which the brewery is named.

“The realities of COVID-19 hit us hard in March, and that reality forced us to look deep into our business and search for ways to pivot and be creative,” said co-founder and CEO Michael Memsic. “Sanitas Brewing was never intended to be the brewery with the incredible patio, but through our evolution as a company, this became one of our best features. With the new cautions that we all must take in this unpredictable world, we looked to our patio as a way to celebrate our customers and our community.”

The brewery’s expanded new patio space covers roughly 8,000 square feet and includes a new outdoor bar constructed from a shipping container 12 feet in length, equipped with four taps of Sanitas microbrews as well as a selection of other Sanitas beers in bottles and cans. The outdoor bar will also feature three new Sanitas beers on tap unavailable at the inside bar or anywhere else, giving the brewery 21 total beers on tap.

The expanded outdoor seating area offers retractable shade sails overhead during hot summer days and will adhere to all safety and social distancing guidelines for Covid-19, comfortably seating up to 200 customers.

“Sanitas Brewing is, at its core, fueled by the community. The relationships we’ve built with people around the brewery have kept us going all these years. And the past few months have been tough without these face-to-face interactions,” said Sanitas Controller Zach Jardinico.

“To say we’re eager to open up our patio again for everyone would be a huge understatement. Everything we’re putting into this patio is to provide an even better space for our people to let the good times roll, all while ensuring safe and socially distant procedures.”

Sanitas will also continue its partnership with Boulder-based McDevitt Taco Supply, voted Boulder’s best food truck two years in a row. The truck sells its acclaimed Super Heady Tacos next to the brewery patio every day. Boulder-based Bona Coffee Roasters also opened up a cozy coffee stand inside the brewery earlier this year.

About Sanitas Brewing Company

Sanitas Brewing Company began with two brewers’ audacious passion for beer. Since then, they’ve built a team of bold, spirited and adventurous individuals working together to bring you a tasty beverage to enjoy in the company of our tap room, to accompany you to our neighboring Rocky Mountains or sip in the comfort of your own home. Our team strongly believes in beer bringing people together and taking pride in our tap room serving as a watering hole for your entrepreneurial collaborations, post-work decompressing and celebrations! Stop by and enjoy a taco and crisp brew, hike Mt. Sanitas and reward yourself with one of our famous lagers or sip a stout next to your fireplace; where your passion leads you, we’re confident in our beer you bring to compliment that journey. www.sanitasbrewing.com