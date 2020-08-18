San Juan Seltzer Meets Fundraising Goal for Restaurant Workers Coronavirus Fund

SEATTLE– The Pacific Northwest’s San Juan Seltzer is pleased to announce they exceeded their goal of raising $20,000 for the Restaurant Workers Coronavirus Fund. This could not have happened without the support of their local retail partners such as Safeway/Albertsons, Fred Meyer, QFC, Whole Foods, and more. The Company also turns industry heads as it establishes itself as one of the highest velocity spiked seltzer brands in the US.

With restaurants being forced to close during mandated shutdowns in early March, San Juan Seltzer still saw a +400% rise in their total Pacific Northwest off-premise spiked seltzer sales. During this same period, San Juan Seltzer’s position as “a brand to watch” jumped as its total US sales velocities in multi-unit grocery stores (source: Spins 4-week data ending June 14, 2020) leaped to the #4 Hard Seltzer Category position overall and #1 craft-style brand, exceeding all other spiked seltzer brands except for White Claw, Truly and Bud Light. Contributing to its acceleration in sales and sales velocities, market leading retailers Safeway, Fred Meyer, QFC, Whole Foods and others authorized their newest PNW flavors, Peach Rosé and Dry Rosé. Driven by rapid growth, San Juan Seltzer added 4 full-time people plus 6 seasonal production workers and merchandisers to their already small, 13-person staff; purchased new production and packaging equipment allowing production capacity to triple; and added nearly 4,000 SQFT of new warehouse space needed to house finished products to meet customer demand..

Earlier this year, San Juan Seltzer announced plans to create the PNW Clean Fund, designed to support PNW resources. Because of the COVID-19 impact on PNW food service workers, the Company elected to support a very specific type of resource – human resources – PNW food service workers – with a goal of raising $20,000. The program ran 13 weeks ending on June 30, 2020.

“With the rapid growth of our off premise sales, we wanted to do our part and share the success we were fortunate to have during a time that jeopardized the livelihood of our friends in the industry,” says CEO, Ron Lloyd. “Our restaurant and bar community was there for us when we started, and we wanted to do everything we could to be there for them during this difficult period. We could not be more appreciative of the support we received from our retail partners – small and large.”

Knowing the importance of local brands supporting and helping people, San Juan Seltzer unveiled the Sip and Support program, and is glad that their PNW community rose to the challenge with over 37 different retail chains and independents participating to help them reach their $20K goal. Proceeds came from case sales of San Juan Seltzer’s participating products: 12ct PNW Variety Pack and 12ct PNW Rosé Variety Pack. $1.00 was raised per qualifying case sold to any/all Pacific Northwest retailers such as Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer, Metropolitan Market, Bartell Drug, Bevmo and more, without any limits on the number of cases each store could take. The final count ended with 1,130 participating/qualifying deliveries and $20,749 raised.

The PNW Clean Fund will donate 100% of funds directly to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund. The fund provides direct relief to individual restaurant workers, non-profit organizations serving restaurant workers, and zero-interest loans for restaurants struggling to stay open.

For more information on the Company or the Sip & Support Program, please feel free to reach out. The PNW Clean fund, Sip & Support program results, and a list of participating retailers, are viewable on San Juan Seltzer’s site.

About San Juan Seltzer

Founded by Katy Enger in 2017, San Juan Seltzer was the first local spiked seltzer brand launched in the Pacific Northwest in 2018 and has the nation’s only production Seltzery™. The #1 selling craft-style brand in the Pacific Northwest and #4 fastest selling overall, the seltzer has just 85 calories, zero sugar and zero carbs per 12-ounce serving. Flavors are inspired by the fruits grown in the Pacific Northwest, such as Rainier Cherry, Huckleberry, Fuji Apple, Oregon Pear, etc. and are Gluten Free and KETO friendly. Each can is all-natural with 4.2 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). All flavors are available on tap at San Juan Seltzery Taproom, Kitchen & Bar in SoDo and in cans and on draft at +3,000 PNW locations. Enjoy the San Juan Island lifestyle wherever you go!

