San Francisco Beer Week: Heretic Brewing, Calicraft Brewing & Hopsteiner Combine Powers to Brew Evil & Co. Triple IPA

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Releasing February 11th at Heretic Brewing, and on February 18th at Calicraft Brewing, Evil & Co. is a boundary pushing Triple IPA brewed to celebrate SF Beer Week!

“We couldn’t be more amped to collaborate with our friends at Heretic Brewing and Hopsteiner on Evil & Co. Triple IPA. We’ve always loved the great Bay Area Triple IPAs and are extremely excited to add one to the pantheon. Just like Calicraft, Evil & Co. is experimental, progressive, and like no other.”

Thomas Vo, Brewmaster, Calicraft Brewing

“This year we introduce Evil & Co., the first of our planned annual collaboration between breweries and hop suppliers we feel share the philosophy of Heretic; Don’t drink ordinary beer. For our inaugural brew, we are partnering with Calicraft Brewing Company and Hopsteiner to bring you an 11.5% ABV Triple IPA featuring Hopflow, 17701 hops, Salvo, Lupulin Cascade, and Citra, resulting in notes of peach, yuzu, melon, and apricot.”

Andrew Conlon, Director of Brewing Operations, Heretic Brewing

16oz cans of Evil & Co. are currently available to pre-order at https://hereticbrewing.squarespace.com/ for pickup at the Heretic Brewing Fairfield Taproom on February 11th. 16oz cans will also be released one week later on February 18th at the Calicraft Brewing Walnut Creek Taproom Release Party – which will feature extremely limited cask ale versions of Evil and Co.

In addition to releasing Evil & Co. Triple IPA for SF Beer Week, both breweries will be pouring beer at the SF Beer Week Opening Gala at 21st Amendment Brewery and Taproom in San Leandro the night of February 11th.

About the Companies

Calicraft Brewing Company was founded in 2012 in Walnut Creek, CA. Inspired by the people, places, and perspectives of California – Calicraft creates beverages that inspire people to challenge the status quo. With brews ranging from fan favorites like Cool Kidz IPA and Karl the Fog Hazy IPA, to category blurring beverages like Bloom: Untraditional ciders – Calicraft pushes the boundaries of style and taste. Calicraft – More than Beer.

Heretic Brewing Company was founded in 2010 in Fairfield, CA and have worked tirelessly to keep the industry growing and thriving, with a passion for quality craft beverages. Heretic: Don’t Drink Ordinary Beer.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7M5du8Bpgw&feature=youtu.be