San Diego’s Second Chance Beer Company to Release Fistful of Gummies Berry Edition in Celebration of Women’s History Month

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company, the “Seize a Pint, Save a Pup” brewery in San Diego, is celebrating Women’s History Month with the release of Fistful of Gummies Berry Edition on Friday. The first-time special edition of the fruited sour core beer was created in collaboration with Pink Boots Society, which encourages women and non-binary individuals to advance their careers in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry.

Fistful of Gummies Berry Edition, which has 5.0% alcohol by volume (ABV), will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-oz cans at Second Chance’s Carmel Mountain brewery and North Park taproom. It will also be available throughout San Diego and Orange Counties at restaurants, bars, and retailers such as Trader Joe’s and Total Wine & More. A portion of sales will be donated to Pink Boots Society.

The original Fistful of Gummies was brewed in 2019 as a limited release to taste like Sour Patch Kids candy. It won the Silver Medal in the American-Style Fruit Beer category at the 2021 Brewers Cup of California and ultimately became a core beer in 2022. Fistful of Gummies Berry Edition has flavors of huckleberries, blackberries, and açaí for a more juicy, dark fruit sweetness. Both versions are vegan.

“One of our core values is not just promoting, but practicing having an inclusive community,” said Co-Founder and CEO Virginia Morrison. “Fistful of Gummies fruited sour was made to appeal to non-traditional craft beer drinkers. It does, and it has become our best seller. This Berry Edition brand extension was insisted upon by one of our team members Bobby, and we brewed it to honor women all around the world. It’s also our seventh Big Boots Brew overall with Pink Boots Society, an organization near and dear to us as a female-led brewery.”

Morrison serves as Chairwoman of the Brewers Association’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.

Second Chance is continuing its celebration of Women’s History Month with the inaugural Ladies & Pups Market on Saturday, March 11 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The market at the Carmel Mountain location will feature pop-up shops from small women-owned businesses such as Bold Bouquet, Borrego Babe Co., Eggy’s Pocket, No, you sit! Treats, The Salty Eclectic, and Wet Nose Pottery. Specials on Fistful of Gummies Berry Edition will be available at the event as well.

Second Chance is located at 15378 Avenue of Science (Carmel Mountain) and 4045 30th Street (North Park).

For More Information:

https://www.secondchancebeer.com