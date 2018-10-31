San Diego Brewers Guild to Release 2018 Capital of Craft IPA

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s award-winning craft beer community, comprised of a diverse group of legendary and new, innovative brewers, is bringing a special collaboration to fans. Members of the San Diego Brewers Guild (SDBG) joined forces to create 2018 Capital of Craft IPA, a beer celebrating the region’s independent craft brewers. Thanks to Karl Strauss Brewing Company, who donated its time and tank space, this limited-edition, draft-only release will be available throughout San Diego County starting Nov. 2, the first day of San Diego Beer Week (SDBW).

Capital of Craft IPA debuted in 2017 and was created by eight early members of the SDBG: Pizza Port Brewing, Stone Brewing, San Diego Brewing Co., San Marcos Brewery and Grill, AleSmith Brewing Company, Coronado Brewing Co., Oggi’s Brewhouse and Karl Strauss Brewing Company. For this year’s batch, those original collaborators nominated a new group of breweries—Second Chance Beer Co., The Lost Abbey/Port Brewing, Thorn Brewing, Societe Brewing, Mother Earth Beer Co., Benchmark Brewing and Pure Project Brewing—to lead the recipe development and brew day for 2018 Capital of Craft IPA. Custom tap handles were made possible by El Cajon-based guitar manufacturer, Taylor Guitars, using old ebony wood as an opportunity to repurpose the material as part of its Ebony Project.

“Craft beer is a huge part of San Diego’s culture,” said Paige McWey Acers, executive director of SDBG. “To create a specialty IPA, made by our very own members, is such a great way to represent our whole community. This annual release is something exciting that fans can look forward to when they think of San Diego Beer Week each year.”

The 6.5 percent alcohol-by-volume, San Diego-style IPA was brewed in support of SDBG and its mission to raise awareness for local craft brewers. Made with Centennial, Cascade, Comet, Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops, the IPA carries a light grain bill using 2-Row Pale Malt and White Wheat Malt along with agave syrup, which accentuates the sweet flavors from the hops. Ingredients were donated by BSG CraftBrewing and the beer was fermented using WLP001 California Ale Yeast , provided by the local, world-class yeast manufacturer, White Labs. 2018 Capital of Craft IPA showcases prevalent ripe papaya, citrus and tropical fruit in the aroma and flavor, followed by a dry, crisp and slight hop bitterness to finish.

To start off this year’s SDBW, Nov. 2 -11, participating breweries, bars, and restaurants are encouraged to host their own special events during the first night and serve 2018 Capital of Craft IPA. At 7:30 p.m. PT, fans may join a countywide virtual toast by posting on social media using #SDBEER, #SDBW and tagging @sdbrewers. By toasting with the limited-edition IPA, beer enthusiasts and novices alike will appropriately honor the collaborative spirit of San Diego craft brewers and SDBW.

Fans may also sample 2018 Capital of Craft IPA at Guild Fest, the official SDBW kick-off party on Saturday, Nov. 3 at a brand-new location in Downtown San Diego – Embarcadero Marina Park South. The festival will feature beers from more than 100 independent brewers, including breweries from San Diego County and beyond. More information about 2018 Guild Fest is available at sdbeer.com/sdbw/guild-fest.

About San Diego Brewers Guild

Founded in 1997 by a group of brewers dedicated to the growth of craft beer, the San Diego Brewers Guild is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization comprised of allied brewery members, tradespeople, and various goods and services providers. Since its founding, the Guild’s mission is to promote awareness of local, independently brewed beer via education, events and community involvement. San Diego (aka The ‘Capital of Craft™’) is home to more than 130 independent craft breweries and continuously garners attention for its medal-winning beer styles and positive international reputation. For more information about the San Diego Brewers Guild and its members, visit sdbeer.com or follow @SDBrewers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (facebook.com/SDBrewersGuild/).