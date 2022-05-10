San Diego-Based Couple Launches Melograno Cocktails

SAN DIEGO, California – A San Diego-based company, Melograno Cocktails, is bringing to the market a worldly and elegant take on canned cocktails. Founders– Reza and Shiva Mortazavi, a husband and wife team based in San Marcos – were inspired and influenced by the current trending industry to create a product they have yet to see – one that is designed beautifully enough to carry around like a stylish accessory and flavors that celebrate cultures from around the world.

“When we started this process, we thought, ‘What happens when you start from the point of view of the artist, and create from there?’” said Co-Founder, Reza Mortazavi. “The result is an alternative to hard seltzers, wine and spirits with stunning designs across four unique flavors. Our customer is someone who likes to enjoy a cocktail but in a sophisticated way that is also convenient and portable.” Created for those who are looking for sophistication, flavors and taste in a ready-to-drink, convenient slim can, Melograno Cocktails launches with four unique flavors:

Pomegranate Cosmopolitan – The flagship flavor, a nod to Persian culture and heritage in recipe and design. (Melograno is the word for pomegranate in Italian).

Orange Blossom Martini – Both fragrant and flavorful, an Asian ceramic is the design aesthetic. A timeless and delicate classic.

Melon Margarita – A West African fabric design paired with the indulgent sweetness of a cantaloupe in its peak of summer season.

Cucumber Lime Mojito – Reminiscent of European tile-work, this flavor takes the green shades inside and outside of the cucumber and delivers a refreshing, herbaceous taste.

All flavors come in a variety of 12-pack, each with only 120 calories, 5 grams of sugar and 5% alcohol by vol in a 12 oz can. Melograno Cocktails will retail at $16 to $18 per 12-pack and are available to purchase at high-end grocers, liquor stores, bars and restaurants. San Diego is the first market Melograno Cocktails will launch in, with Las Vegas to follow later this year. To celebrate, Melograno Cocktails is hosting an invite-only launch party at ParqSD Lair Nightclub on Friday, May 13. The space has been thoughtfully curated to bring to life each of the four unique flavors and guests will be encouraged to immerse themselves in each space to fully appreciate the global and cultural influences.

ABOUT MELOGRANO COCKTAILS

For More Information:

https://melogranococktails.com