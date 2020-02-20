San Antonio Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler Rebrands as Silver Eagle Beverages

SAN ANTONIO– One of the nation’s largest Anheuser-Busch wholesalers, has announced a new name — Silver Eagle Beverages. The company serving 13 counties in Texas, which includes the metropolitan area of San Antonio, is now named Silver Eagle Beverages and has a new logo.

“We’re still the same dedicated Silver Eagle Team ready to serve our communities with the best beer and beverages in the industry. Silver Eagle Beverages remains committed to providing our retailers and partners with the same exceptional customer service, commitment to excellence and top quality products,” said John L. Nau III, Chairman and CEO, Silver Eagle Beverages.

Silver Eagle Beverages, headquartered in San Antonio, has more than 500 employees that serve more than 3,800 accounts throughout a territory which covers 18,481 square miles and includes Atascosa, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala Counties.

The company works with Anheuser-Busch and local partners to implement community-based initiatives, including alcohol awareness and education programs that encourage responsibility and employee volunteer efforts, to help create a Better World. Silver Eagle Beverages is proud to be part of the events and partnerships that make San Antonio, Del Rio and its 13-county territory such a great place to live and work. The company partners with more than 300 charitable organizations across various disciplines, including the arts, education, environmental stewardship, quality of life and military initiatives.

About Silver Eagle Beverages

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle’s footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visit www.silvereaglebeverages.com/.