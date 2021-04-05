Saint-Gobain Introduces New Silicone Food & Beverage Tubing for Beer Brewing Systems

New Versilon™ SPT-70 FB IB Reinforced Silicone Tubing, Compliant with FDA, EU and GB Food Contact Regulations

A consistently smooth inner surface limits particle entrapment.

SOLON, Ohio — Committed to preserving fluid integrity in all of its fluid transfer products, Saint-Gobain has developed Versilon SPT-70 FB IB, a new food and beverage dispensing tubing that imparts essentially no taste or odors to the transferred fluids. Safe to be in contact with food, all layers of Versilon SPT-70 FB IB tubing are compliant with FDA, EU and GB food contact regulations.

Versilon SPT-70 FB IB’s smooth inner surface reduces the risk of particle entrapment and inhibits protein binding and bacterial growth; cleaning and sterilization cycles become more effective as a result. Also, its tough braid reinforcement provides for use under elevated working pressures.

Manufactured with a platinum curing process designed to meet the most demanding requirements of food and beverage sanitary standards, Versilon SPT-70 FB IB silicone tubing can easily withstand repeated SIP and CIP cleaning and sterilization cycles, making it ideal for repeat-use applications.

Additionally, its flexibility, durability and chemical and temperature resistance provide a unique combination of characteristics required in many hot and cold food and beverage applications. Typical applications include coffee and brewed tea dispensing, ice cream and soft-serve dispensing, beer brewing systems, and food and dairy dispensing featuring bottle filling, hot filling and food handling.

Regulatory Compliance*

• FDA Food Additive Regulation 21 CFR 177.2600

• Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 and French Order 11/25/1992

• China GB 4806.1, GB 9685, GB 4806.11

• NSF 51

* Use restrictions and limitations may apply.

