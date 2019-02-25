Sactown Union Rebrands as Tower Brewing, Revives Monkey Knife Fight Pale Ale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tower Brewing, rebranding itself from its previous Sactown Union name, is proudly celebrating the revival of Sacramento’s legendary pale ale, Monkey Knife Fight.

Available on Feb. 26, 2019 in the brewery’s East Sacramento taproom and rolling out to retail partners starting March 4, Monkey Knife Fight will also be an offering at the annual Capitol Beer Fest on March 2 – look for the longest line!

Monkey Knife Fight’s revival has been planned almost from the day its traditional home, the fabled Rubicon Brewery, closed its doors in August 2017. Along with beer lovers across the region, Tower Brewing’s current owners, Ken Reiff and Jeff Howes, were heartbroken at the finish of a local institution, a significant stop at any local pub crawl.

As Howes put it, “When I heard the Rubicon was closing, along with many other Sacramento residents I shed a tear. And when the opportunity came to acquire the original recipes for Rubicon’s full array of outstanding craft beers, including Monkey Knife Fight, we jumped at the chance to keep the legend alive and ensure that these magnificent offerings – favorites of so many beer lovers near and far – would live on and ‘not go softly into that good night.'”

In addition to its sensational original craft beers, including El Denali Hazy IPA, Wading Season Imperial Stout and Original Grainster Pale Ale, Tower Brewery will be rolling out additional Rubicon legacy beers in the months ahead.

Tower Brewing is dedicated to providing an alluring variety of unique and exceptional beers, feeding the passion of those who love beer and inspiring the palate of even the pickiest drinkers. The reprisal of Monkey Knife Fight signals an homage to the pioneer of Sacramento’s craft beer scene and a portent of exciting new offerings.

