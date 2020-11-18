Run The Jewels Release “No Save Point” Beer Collaboration and Music Video

Run The Jewels have shared more details of their ever-expanding partnership with Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated video game release of the era. The initative kicked off in earnest last week with the release of the new single “No Save Point” and accompanying Mike Diva-directed video, which made its debut as part of the Adult Swim Festival livestream Friday night. “Getting the opportunity to drop my favorite rappers into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 was a dream come true,” states Diva. “The folks at CD Projekt Red basically gave me the freedom to take a ton of their incredible assets, environments, clothing, etc. and go ham with combining and abstracting elements into new imagery that captures the vibe of what makes the game so damn cool. My team at Lord Danger and I truly poured our hearts into making this video a love letter to all the things Cyberpunk/Run The Jewels and I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we did making it.” As part of Run the Jewels’ partnership with Cyberpunk, the group have released an exclusive merch line with RTJ-inspired images that are featured in the video game, including a RTJ x CP heavyweight hoodie, t-shirts, and accessories, available for order now.

As a further extension of Run the Jewels’ collaboration with CD Projekt Red around the Cyberpunk 2077 launch, the group is releasing a craft beer named after the new single and featuring RTJ-inspired imagery from the game. “No Save Point” a wildly ambitious worldwide collaboration, comprising twelve different versions of the beer from thirteen breweries from across the US (City Built, Horus, Interboro, Mason Ale Works, Modist, Pipeworks, Weathered Souls), Mexico (Cerveza Minerva), Poland (Inne Beczki), Australia (Moon Dog), Germany (BRLO), and the Netherlands (VandeStreek). As with previous Run The Jewels beer collaborations, partner breweries were invited to put their own spin on a core recipe, in this case a 6.5% ABV Hazy IPA, akin to each offering their own remix on an original song. “The collaborating breweries were chosen as they’re each independent leaders in creativity, and also because they share a similar ethos of expanding and supporting inclusivity within the craft beer community,” explains Kate Brankin, who has been brought on to oversee RTJ’s burgeoning beverage empire. “No Save Point” kicks off a moment of growth for Run The Jewels’ brewing ambitions, as they are on course to produce their first self-released beers in 2021 in addition to hard seltzer and spirit collaborations. More info can be found at Run The Jewels dedicated beer site.

RTJ4, released via Jewel Runners / BMG this past June, is an eleven song, 40 minute powerhouse that immediately resonated as one of the most poignant and important albums of the year. Their most ferocious and focused effort to date, the album represents two years of intensive writing, recording, distilling, and amplifying the most potent elements of their music. In lieu of touring, the duo recently unveiled the brilliant concert film Holy Calamavote, in which they performed the new album front-to-back joined by the same cadre of all-star guests that appeared on the album, including Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, Gangsta Boo, and Greg Nice.