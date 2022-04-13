Round Trip Brewing Co. to Release ‘Mriya’ Kristallweizen to Benefit Ukrainian Refugee Efforts

ATLANTA, Georgia – Round Trip Brewing to release ‘Mriya’ to benefit Ukrainian refugee relief on April 15. ‘Mriya’ is a a dry-hopped Kristallweizen (5.2% ABV) made with Sybilla hops from Poland for a herbal, floral finish.

“We’ve been heartbroken by the events in Ukraine and wanted help somehow. My Polish ancestral pride set in watching refugees make their way over the Polish border and this inspired us to source Polish ingredients for the beer. We teamed up with the Polish Club of Atlanta to find the ‘Happy Kids’ Foundation and we’re happy to support their mission with the sale of Mriya.” said Craig Mycoskie

Proceeds for Mriya will go to benefit the ‘Happy Kids’ Foundation, an organization based in the City of Lódz, Poland helping to evacuate and resettle children from orphanages and foster care. Information on the Happy Kids Foundation, including ways to donate, can be found on their website.

Label artwork for Mriya features a painting from Ukrainian-based artist Oleksandra Chorna. The artwork depicts the airplane named ‘Mriya’ that was the world’s largest aircraft before it as destroyed in the battle of the Antonov Airport. The Ukrainian phrase on the artwork translates in English to “To dream is not harmful. To dream is important”. The artwork and the aircraft inspired the name for the beer: Mriya, which translates to ‘dream’ in English.

Mriya Kristallweizen is a limited release available on tap and in six-packs to-go only from Round Trip Brewery’s taproom starting April 15.

https://roundtripbrewing.com/travelogue/