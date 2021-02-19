Round Trip Brewing Co. to Open February 19 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Round Trip Brewing Company announces opening in Underwood Hills neighborhood in the emerging brewing district of Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The official open date of the 26,000 sq ft brewery is scheduled for February 19, 2021 and features 9,000 sq feet of drinking space between the taproom, event space, and outdoor beer garden.

“Our vision at Round Trip Brewing Company is to welcome the community to enjoy world-class beer in a dynamic space that encourages exploration and camaraderie,” said Craig Mycoskie, CEO and Head Brewer at Round Trip. “We have dreamed of opening our own brewery for a long time but did not factor for a global pandemic in our initial business plans. To work through the challenges of 2020 and still be able to open the brewery is worth celebrating.”

The initial line-up of beer focuses on elevating German-style beer, including an Alt, Dunkel, Helles, Pilsner, Rye Alt, Smoked Doppelbock, and a West Coast IPA. New beer will be added each week until we fill out our 12 taps. “The only place to get our beer is to come into the brewery. All our beer is available to-go in 32 oz. crowler cans and select beer is available in six packs. We do not plan to distribute beyond the brewery at this time” said Craig Mycoskie.

The taproom at 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd, Atlanta 30318 features plenty of parking and will be open most afternoons and evenings: Tuesday to Thursday (4-9pm), Friday (3-10pm), Saturday (11am-10pm), and Sunday (12-7pm). The taproom will be closed Mondays.

“We want customers to feel comfortable and safe when visiting the brewery. We are implementing and adhering to recommended CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our customers, including outdoor drinking areas, socially distant tables, mask requirements, and more. We put a full list of guidelines on our website: https://roundtripbrewing.com/faqs/”, said Craig Mycoskie.

For the production space, Round Trip worked closely with Probrew to outfit a custom three-vessel 15-barrel brewhouse. Additionally, Round Trip has 30-barrel fermenters for double batches and 7-barrel tanks for one-off tap room creations.

About Craig Mycoskie, CEO & Head Brewer

Craig Mycoskie is an award-winning brewer with over 12 years in the beer industry in Denver, Fort Worth, Austin, and now Atlanta. “My wife, Amy Mycoskie, and I met in college in Athens and we are excited to return to the state of Georgia to raise our daughter and share classic styles alongside experimental creations,” said Craig. “My journey in beer has led me to a tremendous appreciation of German styles – such as hefeweizen, dunkel, helles, et al – and my focus will be to serve high quality German-style beer while creatively elevating those styles. We will also serve beer styles popular for American tastes and styles inspired by places beyond.”

Craig Mycoskie started homebrewing and volunteering at SweetWater Brewing Company while in college. After graduating, he broke into the craft beer scene in Denver with Wynkoop Brewing Company, the oldest brewpub in Colorado. In 2009, he attended the International Brewing Diploma program at the Siebel Institute of Technology based in Chicago and Munich, which affirmed his passion for German craft brewing. Craig spent seven years as Head Brewer and V.P. of Operations in Texas at Rahr & Sons Brewing Company in Fort Worth and Celis Brewing in Austin. Craig led the Rahr & Sons Brewing team to two gold medals, a silver medal, and a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

About Round Trip Brewing Company

