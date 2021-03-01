Rosa Stiefel Launches for International Women’s Month

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – Rosa Stiefel, a new collaboration beer made by Brew Pipeline, Potosi Brewing Company and Pink Boots Society, is launching this March in celebration of International Women’s Month. This new Hefeweizen, made with real grapefruit, was designed to raise funds for the Pink Boots Society’s scholarship program, supporting their mission to assist, inspire and educate women in the brewing, fermentation and alcohol industries.

German for ‘pink boots,’ Rose Stiefel is now available in eight initial states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, California, Pennsylvania, Florida and Nebraska. Additional markets will be coming on board this spring before becoming available nationwide in time for summer. Rosa Stiefel is available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans with a suggested retail price of $7.99-9.99, and in kegs. Prices vary due to promotions and individual state taxes.

Product specs include:

4.5% ABV

8 IBUs

Subtle grapefruit and wheat character on the nose, cloudy pour with orange hue

“We are excited to collaborate with Brew Pipeline and Potosi Brewing on the brew and scholarship offerings,” says Jen Jordan, President of Pink Boots Society. “We’re thankful for partnerships like this so we can continue to live out our mission to assist, inspire and encourage women to advance their careers through education.”

“This is not only a refreshing new beer that consumers will want to add to their regular rotation, but it feels good to drink for a cause, ” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “We invite all retailers to help accelerate our support of the Pink Boots Society Scholarship fund by stocking Rosa Stiefel.”

To kick off the fundraising, Brew Pipeline donated $30k from the first 15,000 cases sold to fund four specific Pink Boots scholarships. For every additional case sold, $2 will be donated. The scholarships will be granted over the course of the next 12 months and are earmarked for virtual programs, making the scholarships and opportunities accessible to women across the country. Programs include Portland State University’s Business of Craft Brewing certificate, eCornell’s

Women in Leadership certificate and Beer and Sales Training course, Vermont’s Business of Craft Beer Professional certificate and Siebel Institute’s WBA Concise Course.

About Brew Pipeline:

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, and add true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline.

About Potosi Brewing Company:

Potosi Brewery is a craft brewery located in Beer’s Hometown®, Potosi, WI, where it houses the ABA National Brewery MuseumTM, Great River Road Interpretive Center, a brewpub and beer garden. Potosi beer and root beer are brewed by its fine people, in a small batch with the finest ingredients. Through its sole owner, the Potosi Foundation, a 501(c)3 not for profit, the Potosi Brewery gives all its profits to charity. Learn more at PotosiBrewery.com , follow them on Instagram (@PotosiBrewingCo), and Twitter (@PotosiBrewingCo) or like them on Facebook .

About Pink Boots Society:

The female movers and shakers in the beer industry, Pink Boots Society gets the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. Members also own breweries, package beer, design beer, serve beer, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer, and are all women. Most importantly, Pink Boots Society teaches others what they know through their educational offerings to be able to help women advance their careers in beer by raising money for educational scholarships.

For More Information:

https://www.brewpipeline.com/our-programs/collab/rosa-stiefel-collab/