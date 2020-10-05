Root Shoot Malting And Traverse Image Encourage Craft Lovers To Save Family Farms One Beer At A Time

LOVELAND, CO — Colorado-based Root Shoot Malting and Traverse Image are asking craft beer and whiskey lovers for their support to preserve and regenerate Colorado agriculture, allowing Olander Farms to continue growing and producing local grains on their farmland, and to keep telling this story through the new film 100 Year Lease.

100 Year Lease is the product of three years in the making, all dedicated to the education about and preservation of the American family farm. The film was shot by Traverse Image and branded by Colorado-based MTN Creative. This new documentary film premieres on Root Shoot Malting’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 29.

Through the agriculture-centric crowd-farming platform Steward, Root Shoot is asking for contributions towards a conservation easement on their current land, and for the 100 Year Lease mission and documentary film. A contribution is an affirmation of your commitment to knowing your farmer, your maltster, and your breweries and distilleries who utilize craft malt. You’re pledging to seek out products made with local grains as an ambassador of craft.

Support the 100 Year Lease documentary via Steward here. Find a checklist of ways to demonstrate your commitment and advocacy on the Root Shoot Malting website.

During Craft Malt Week from September 27 to October 3, 100 Year Lease t-shirts are for sale on the Lake Hollow Homestead website, with 50 percent of the proceeds going back to Root Shoot’s Steward campaign.

ABOUT ROOT SHOOT MALTING

Root Shoot Malting’s family of farmers grow, harvest and malt the finest grains to give brewers and distillers high-quality taste in every glass. Opened in 2016 on 1,500 acres of Olander Farms’ irrigated land in Loveland, Colorado, Root Shoot harvests alfalfa, wheat, corn, rye, and barley. Root Shoot gives breweries and distilleries the ability to procure local, consistent and high quality craft products. Find this craft maltster online at rootshootmalting.com.

ABOUT TRAVERSE IMAGE

Traverse Image is a Colorado digital film company with a focus on documentary films about the natural world. Traverse Image believes that films can inspire monumental change— the passionate company is tenacious in their pursuit of bringing powerful stories to life through film. Get inspired at traverseimage.com.

ABOUT STEWARD & THE STEWARD FOUNDATION

Steward is the fundraising platform for sustainable and regenerative agriculture, helping small farms to flourish by allowing anyone to invest and become stewards of the land. Steward’s charitable branch, The Steward Foundation Inc., is an IRC 501(c)(3) charitable organization created to manage contributions and fund grants to projects surrounding sustainable and regenerative agriculture. By making a donation to The Steward Foundation, donors will be contributing directly to Root Shoot Malting’s conservation easement project. 100% of a donor’s charitable donation will be distributed to the project, and the donation will be tax-deductible to the extent that no goods or services were provided to the donor in exchange. The Steward Foundation’s tax identification number is 37-1912757. Find Steward online at gosteward.com.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/100-year-lease-premiere