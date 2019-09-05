Roofers Union and Atlas Brew Works Launch The Adams Morgan Festival IPA

WASHINGTON – Roofers Union and Atlas Brew Works are thrilled to announce a collaboration honoring the Adams Morgan neighborhood. The joint project, The Adams Morgan Festival IPA, can be found at bars and restaurants throughout the Northwest neighborhood beginning on Sunday, September 8. This day marks the 41st Annual Adams Morgan Day Festival as well as the first day of DC Beer Week 2019.

The inaugural brew is a passion project of Roofers Union’s General Manager and Beer Director Dave Delaplaine. As an advocate and champion of the local craft beer community as well as a longtime contributor and planner for Adams Morgan Day, Delaplaine sought the partnership with Atlas Brew Works CEO Justin Cox, wanting to create something that not only highlighted the work of both brands, but that captured the vibrant community that makes up Adams Morgan.

The result is a beer that is approachable, dynamic and full of flavor, much like the neighborhood for which it was created. The Adams Morgan Festival IPA (5.3% ABV) has aromas of lemon, lime, and melon rind and ripe citrus flavors reminiscent of grapefruit and lemon. The brew has tangy citrus notes that stop short of being sour. Its light body and soft effervescence make for an easy-drinking festival IPA perfect for September in Washington D.C.

“We set out to make a beer of quality built with diverse ingredients and techniques that does the legendary Adams Morgan neighborhood justice—something that the wide array of businesses here would all be proud to carry.” says Delaplaine. “Session IPAs have been a trend for years, a style attempted by so many and mastered by only a few. We wanted to switch things up and try a new approach to the style, one that will better speak to our community. If Adams Morgan isn’t dynamic approachability, I don’t know what is! The brewers at Atlas did a great job creating a beer that really bolsters the body of the brew, but remaining a beverage you can enjoy responsibly all day at a festival”

“We’re so excited to partner with Adams Morgan as the neighborhood continues to evolve,” said Justin Cox, Atlas Brew Works Founder & CEO. “We’ve enjoyed working with the new businesses making Adams Morgan fresh while celebrating the places that keep this dynamic neighborhood on the map.”

The beer can be found at the below bars and restaurants starting on Adams Morgan Day, Sunday September 8 and while supplies last. The beer will also be on tap at Atlas Brew Works (2052 West Virginia Ave NE).

Roofers Union

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Blaguard

Pop’s SeaBar

Smoke & Barrel

Grand Central

Seasons & Sessions

Exiles Bar

Glen’s Garden Market

Songbyrd Record Café and Music House

A Rake’s Progress

The Game

Tryst

Mintwood Place

Shenanigans

Also in celebration of the 41st Adams Morgan Day, Roofers Union will offer live music on their roof, food to-go from Executive Chef Jenn Flynn on their Jug & Table patio, and other surprises for their neighbors.

For more information of Adams Morgan Day, please visit admoday.com.

About Roofers Union

In the heart of Adams Morgan, Roofers Union offers classic American fare as envisioned by Executive Chef Jenn Flynn alongside an original bar program. Three levels provide a spacious, comfortable place to gather with friends or neighbors on any occasion. Boasting one of the best new rooftops in the city and floor to ceiling windows facing the vibrant 18th Street corridor, the views at Roofers Union only enhance the fabulous food and drink. Roofers Union serves dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch at Roofers Union is served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit roofersuniondc.com for more information.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City neighborhood, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a 100% solar-powered facility. Look out for a larger second location, opening across from Nationals Park in spring 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. For a full list of Atlas’ beer portfolio visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.