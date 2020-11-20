Rollertown Beerworks Announces First Annual Hazy Gonna Set It Off Program

CELINA, Texas — Rollertown Beerworks announced today the launch of its First Annual “Hazy Gonna Set it Off” program, a tribute to the legendary “Gravy Gonna Set it Off” story of personal Thanksgiving failure from Ben Rogers, co-host of the Ben & Skin show on 97.1 The Eagle and co-owner in Rollertown Beerworks. Ben re-tells this story on the air every year and it has created a cult following among DFW radio fans that, for many, signals the start of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This story represents personal holiday failure on a grand scale,” said Ben Rogers, Ambassador of Fun at Rollertown Beerworks. “It has been a great way to make fun of myself over the years to lift people’s spirits and to get them ready for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The program is headlined by two new beers, limited edition merchandise tied-in to the story, and limited edition 22oz bottles of three beer styles meant to act as a tasting companion for people’s Thanksgiving meals. The two new beers are a Pomegranate Table Saison named Belgian Barnyard, which is meant to act as a Thanksgiving appetizer, while the program’s namesake Hazy Gonna Set it Off, a double dry hopped double IPA, is designed to accompany the main Thanksgiving course. These two are followed by Wardaddy Imperial Stout, which is meant to serve as dessert with its chocolate, coffee, and vanilla tasting notes.

Collectible Hazy Gonna Set it Off bottles are limited to 750 units and will sell for $20 each. Each bottle features a wax-dipped closure, a custom sticker designed by local artist Mik Jimenez, and is personally signed and numbered by Ben & Skin. Those who miss out on this limited bottle supply can still acquire 16oz crowlers of the namesake beer for their holiday enjoyment. Wax-dipped Belgian Barnyard and Wardaddy bottles will sell for $15 each.

For fans who are seeking the full production, the brewery offers 100 “Set it Off” packages for $50 each including:

(1) Limited Edition 22oz bottle of Hazy Gonna Set it Off

(1) Limited Edition 22oz bottle of Belgian Barnyard

(1) Limited Edition 22oz bottle of Wardaddy

(2) Hazy branded red reusable cups (a key component of the Gravy story)

All of which is bundled up in custom Hazy Gonna Set it Off carriers

A portion of proceeds from Hazy Gonna Set it Off will go to benefit Grace Bridge, a Celina-based charitable organization providing food, clothing, and other necessities to those in need. The brand is also encouraging online giving to Grace Bridge via www.RollertownBeerworks.com and their social media channels.

How It Works

On Friday, November 20th, Ben & Skin will unveil the program live on-air around 2:05 PM on 97.1 FM The Eagle. They will then re-tell the Thanksgiving story from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM on that same day.

Presale of the program elements go live Friday, November 20th at 2:05PM on www.RollertownBeerworks.com. Consumers can safely pick up their purchase at the brewery in Celina beginning Friday, November 20th and going through Wednesday, November 25th.

Rollertown will also host a socially-distanced live re-telling on Wednesday, November 25th at their spacious open-air brewery in Celina, Texas.

About the Beers

Hazy Gonna Set it Off Double IPA (9% ABV, 65 IBU) is double dry hopped with Galaxy, Sultana, and Nelson Sauvin, plus Sauvignon Blanc wine grape must. It has notes of wine grapes, ripe pineapple, mango, grapefruit, and blood orange. It is designed to complement Thanksgiving dinner.

Belgian Barnyard (4.2% ABV, 24 IBU) is a crisp table saison with a sweet, light body and a hint of tartness. It’s bursting with fruit flavors including pomegranate, yuzu, and lemongrass. It is designed to act as an appetizer to the meal.

War Daddy (10% ABV, 55 IBU) is a dark-as-night Imperial Stout with strong flavors of chocolate, coffee, vanilla, and cacao nibs. It is cold-brewed through coffee roasted by KLLR Coffee. It is designed to act as Thanksgiving dessert.

About Rollertown Beerworks

Located in Celina, Texas, Rollertown Beerworks specializes in brewing a variety of very crushable beers, including but not limited to lagers, Kölsches, stouts, IPAs, sours, and more. Rollertown prides themselves on providing a fun, family-friendly environment that offers a familiar respite from the daily grind. Guests can now visit the open-air tap room, where events including live music and food trucks are held regularly in a responsible, socially-distanced manner. Visit www.RollertownBeerworks.com or follow @rollertownbeer on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

For More Information:

https://www.rollertownbeerworks.com/