Rohrbach Brewing Releases ‘Radle On’ Lemon Radler

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rohrbach Brewing Co. is excited to announce its release of Radle On, a lemon radler brewed as part of the brewery’s small-batch ‘Neoteric Series’. German for “cyclist,” this radler is a crisp ale blended with fresh lemon for a light, refreshing pint. It’s a thirst-quenching sessionable summer brew perfect for all things fun in the sun.

More commonly known today as a shandy, the radler style has an interesting origin in itself. The drink was invented by innkeeper Franz Kugler in a small town outside of Munich, Germany. When cyclists announced their return to the inn after a long day, Kugler realized he didn’t have enough beer for his patrons. To stretch the beer, he blended it with fresh lemonade and the rest is history.

Rohrbachs gives a nod to the story with the beer’s branding, encouraging cyclists to keep on going. You may notice another subtle nod in the packaging–an homage to a classic rock n’ roll song. So whether you’re jamming classic rock at a backyard barbecue or finishing a long morning of cycling, crack open a Rohrbach Radle On and pause to enjoy Upstate NY’s fleeting summer days.

Expect to see Rohrbach Radle On in 16oz 4-packs in stores across Upstate New York just in time for Memorial Day weekend. For more information, visit rohrbachs.com or follow along on social media for updates. Prost!

  • Who: Rohrbach Brewing Company
  • What: limited summer beer release
  • When: Mid-May
  • Where: Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, and surrounding areas
