Rohrbach Brewing Company to Ship Beer to in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the ever-evolving times, craft breweries have gotten the opportunity to get creative with their beer sales, and beer lovers are benefitting. During this time, the state is allowing craft breweries to ship beer directly to customers’ doors, something they were not able to legally do before.

After prohibition ended in 1933, states decided their alcohol laws individually, which created extreme differences across the country. In some states, you can walk the streets with an open beer, while in other states you can’t legally purchase a beer larger than 16oz. Many of these laws brought on by prohibition haven’t been given much attention until recent years. The boom in the craft beer industry coupled with this pandemic raises more attention on some states’ restrictions.

Will we begin to see some permanent changes in New York and across the country? Possibly. But either way, Rohrbachs is excited for this new opportunity to ship its beer around the state. Though the company already distributes its beer through most areas of the state, it’s not always feasible to get more unique, small-batch offerings to areas further outside Monroe County. Its popular Griddle Cakes Blueberry Maple Wheat is just one example. Shipping direct allows Rohrbachs to get more variety in fans’ hands on a smaller scale.

Rohrbachs is excited for fans to safely enjoy its beer without having to leave their homes, and hopefully to try some beers they aren’t always able to find in stores.

The brewery will begin taking online orders this Monday, May 11. Each week, ordering will be open Monday–Wednesday at noon. Orders will ship out on Wednesdays via UPS to arrive in time for the weekend. The important factor? You must be home with a valid ID to receive the package (something that isn’t much of an issue lately). The first week’s offerings with include Rohrbachs’ flagship Scotch Ale, Griddle Cakes, and Pineapple Wheat.

Though these times are very challenging for all, it’s been incredible to see small business adapt positively to this new environment. Do you think state-wide beer shipping will be here to stay? What other changes to you predict to alcohol industries after this pandemic?
Visit rohrbachs.com on Monday, May 11 for more information.

