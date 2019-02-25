Rogue to Release Rhubarb Schmubarb Fruited Ale

NEWPORT, Ore. —Rhubarb Schmubarb, Rogue’s newest beer is a fruited ale with a funny name that does not take itself too seriously. Rhubarb Schmubarb highlights Oregon-grown ingredients and is a little sweet, a little tart and ideal for late-spring and early summer sipping.

“We dedicate our farm-inspired beers to farmers and gardeners everywhere because we know the hard work and dedication that goes into growing incredible ingredients,” says Rogue president Dharma Tamm. “As farmers and gardeners ourselves, we believe the best beer comes from the best ingredients, and our beers are our way of toasting all the hard work that goes into the things we most enjoy.”

Delightfully tart from the rhubarb, but balanced by the sweetness of Oregon strawberries, Rhubarb Schmubarb brings the iconic flavors of summer to any barbeque, picnic or hike.

Rhubarb Schmubarb is available from March–June in 4-pack 16 oz. cans and on draft. Use the Rogue Finder to find Rhubarb Schmubarb near you.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits



Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.