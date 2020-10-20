Rogue Spirits Launches Whiskey Canned Cocktail

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the original craft breweries and distilleries in Oregon, is launching its first-ever whiskey canned cocktail just in time for the holiday season. The Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule canned cocktail is the newest addition to Rogue’s line of ready-to-drink beverages. These beverages, made with Rogue Spirits and 100% natural ingredients, offer authentic, gluten-free, bar quality recipes in the convenience of a can.

“From day one our fans have been asking for a whiskey canned cocktail and we knew we had to deliver,” says Steven Garrett, VP of Business Development. “It took us about a year to get it right and we’re proud and excited to finally introduce our Whiskey Lemon Ginger Mule. This canned cocktail is made with a blend of 4 to 6 year old Rogue whiskey that was distilled and aged at the Rogue Spirits distillery in Newport, Oregon.”

“Released just in time for the holiday season, our Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule is made for those special occasions when you want to spend less time making drinks and more time celebrating with the ones you love,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing & Creative. “Dressed for a holiday party, the shiny copper packaging evokes a feeling of celebration from the outside in. On the palate, the warming ginger and lemon flavor provide a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. These are sure to be a welcome addition at any holiday gathering.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule

Ingredients: Rogue Spirits Whiskey, Ginger, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Water

7.5% ABV Taste: Rogue Spirits Whiskey forms the base of this cocktail while ginger and lemon provide a refreshing balance of citrus and spice.

Nationwide Packaging: 4-pack 12oz slim cans

The Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule joins Rogue’s impressive line of canned cocktails, which include: Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda, Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz, Grapefruit Vodka Soda and Ginger Lime Vodka Mule.

Use the Rogue Finder to find Rogue Spirit’s Sparkling Craft Canned Cocktails near you. Learn more about the cocktails at Rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.