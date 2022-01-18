Rogue Partners with Revival Cycles to Launch New IPA

Limited IPA Release Available Beginning January in Texas, Oregon and Across the U.S.

NEWPORT, OR — Award-winning craft brewery Rogue Ales & Spirits, and celebrated Austin-based design house known for custom motorcycle builds; Revival Cycles has partnered to release a new limited IPA; Knuckle Buster Cold IPA. The collaboration, rooted in design, incorporates both brands’ passions for craftmanship and hard work. The name “Knuckle Buster” was chosen to also pay homage to gearheads and craftspeople from all walks of life and industries.

“At Rogue, we are always working on new ideas that break from the norm; this collaboration is no different,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “Our friends at Revival Cycles in Austin, Texas also like to push the envelope with their hand-built motorcycles, so teaming up on a new style of IPA that uses a cold fermentation technique just made sense.”

One Texas-based element to the beer release are secret gold coins. With the January release throughout stores in Austin and the surrounding cities, select Knuckle Buster six packs will come with a gold coin placed between the lid of the can and plastic six pack ring. Over a dozen lucky individuals who find the gold coins, will be able to redeem them at the 2022 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show produced by Revival Cycles in April 2022 for a Supporter Ticket ($200 package), which includes VIP Lounge Access, Discounted Drinks, Access to the VIP areas of the Pre-Party, Discounts on Merch and skip the line access at the show.

“At Revival Cycles, we understand that collaborating with like-minded design focused people is how we all grow, learn, stay fresh, and innovate. This fun project with Rogue allows us to expand our footprint and drink more of their delicious IPAs,” adds Alan Stulberg, Founder, Revival Cycles.

Knuckle Buster Cold IPA is best described as a cross between a pilsner and an IPA. It opens with a delightful floral hop aroma that is followed by more hops, cracker, bread, and a soft sweetness across a very light body. The finish is crisp and refreshing with a nice bitter bite.

PRODUCT FACTS: Knuckle Buster

Style: Cold IPA

ABV: 6.1%

IBU: 60

Packaging: 6-pack 12 oz can, draft

Availability: January – April

Use the Rogue Finder to find Knuckle Buster near you. For more information, visit rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide. For more information, go to www.rogue.com and follow @rogueales.

About Revival Cycles

Founded in 2008 by Alan Stulberg, Revival Cycles is an Austin-based design house on a mission to be a leader in the motorcycle community. The team behind Revival Cycles believes that the motorcycle should be more than a means to get around; it is an aesthetic expression that demonstrates the beauty of purposeful form. Beyond a custom build shop, Revival hosts the internationally heralded Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, a showcase for and by builders. Revival Retail includes a custom leather accessories line made by their in-house Revival Limited team, a retail location on South Congress, and a full e-conmmerce experience of highly curated product, showcasing their own Revival Signature parts and gear and the best products from other partners. For more information, go to www.revivalcycles.com follow @revivalcycles.