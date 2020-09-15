Rogue Ales & Spirits Releases Pineapple Party Punch

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits adds a new beer to its impressive product lineup this fall. Pineapple Party Punch, an imperial hazy IPA brewed with citrusy hops, pineapple and toasted coconut, is a tropical escape in a beer.

“This year has been challenging to say the least,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “Vacations have been cancelled, weddings postponed, concerts silenced and life as we knew it has been paused. But we have been reminded of the joy in the simplicity of sipping on a beer in your backyard. Enter Pineapple Party Punch, a beer that’s ideal for sipping at home but will make you think you’re on a tropical escape. Crack one open, close your eyes and from the opening surge of pineapple and citrus to the smooth, sweet coconut finish, you’ll swear you’re kicked back with your toes in the sand.”

“Bursting with pineapple, coconut, and bright hop flavors, this imperial hazy IPA is reminiscent of our favorite tropical drink, the Piña Colada,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing and Creative. “Summer may be ending, but this hazy, flavorful brew will help you keep the summer vibes going all year long. Pineapple Party Punch is just what we need to finish out 2020.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Pineapple Party Punch

Style: Hazy IPA with Pineapple & Toasted Coconut

ABV: 8.4%

IBU: 40

Packaging: 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Availability: October

Use the Rogue Finder to find Pineapple Party Punch near you. Learn more at Rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.