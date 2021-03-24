Rogue Ales & Spirits Releases Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda and the Bayfront Vodka Party Pack

NEWPORT, Ore. — Warmer, longer days means it’s time to head outside and have a cocktail and Rogue’s line of sparkling canned cocktails has made it easy to do just that. It’s time to liberate the cocktail experience and enjoy an authentic, high-quality cocktail anytime, anywhere – whether that’s on top of a mountain, by the pool or on the golf course. Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the original craft breweries and distilleries, continues to grow its sparkling canned cocktail line with the recent launch of a Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda and the Bayfront Vodka Party Pack.

Rogue’s line of ready-to-drink beverages is made with Rogue Spirits and 100% natural ingredients to offer authentic, gluten-free, bar-quality recipes in the convenience of a can.

“We’re feeling all the spring vibes and are beyond ready to leave our house and enjoy the warm weather with a beverage in hand,” says Steve Garrett, VP of Business Development. “Rogue Spirits Sparkling Craft Cocktails were made for this type of outing. Forget the jigger, the strainer, the muddler and the shaker because we did all the work for you. We mixed quality cocktails and packaged them in a portable can, so you can enjoy your cocktail wherever life takes you.”

“Canned cocktails were a fun next step for our brand,” says Jake Holshue, Rogue Head Distiller. “We use our Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka as the base and added natural ingredients to create bright and flavorful cocktails. What I like about our cocktails is that they make high-quality spirits more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda

Ingredients: Bayfront Vodka, Meyer Lemon, Darjeeling Iced Tea, Sparkling Water, Cane Sugar

7.5% ABV Taste: Our Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while the lemonade and iced tea bring a refreshing blend of citrus and sweet spice.

Nationwide Packaging: 4-pack 12oz slim cans

PRODUCT FACTS: Bayfront Vodka Party Pack

Details: Four varieties of canned cocktails so everyone can enjoy their favorite cocktail anytime, anywhere.

Four varieties of canned cocktails so everyone can enjoy their favorite cocktail anytime, anywhere. Cocktail Flavors: Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda, Grapefruit Vodka Soda, Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda, Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

7.5% ABV Availability: April

April Packaging: Eight 12oz slim cans (two cans of four flavors)

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.