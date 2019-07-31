Rodenbach Brewery Launches Rodenbach Classic in Cans

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. – Rodenbach Brewery, one of the world’s most revered breweries and exclusive brewer of sour ales, announced that its original sour ale, RODENBACH Classic, has undergone a complete redesign and is now available in cans throughout the US.

A blend of young and mature beer, Rodenbach Classic is a perfect balance of caramelized roasted malts and tart fruit notes with subtle oak undertones and a refreshingly crisp, yet lingering finish. The mature beer is aged for two years in the standing oak casks – a process that dates back to the middle ages and something that Rodenbach has been doing for nearly 200 years. It is then expertly blended by Master Brewer Rudi Ghequire for an approachable, sessionable sour that is pairs exceptionally well with foods.

The new modern look highlights the refreshing quality of the beer and showcases images of the iconic, centuries-old oak foeders (standing oak casks) which gives Rodenbach its unique and distinctive taste profile. A red ‘R’ outlined in gold occupies the upper portion of the white can to highlight the Rodenbach name, and ‘Est. 1821’ is proudly centered on the top ring of the can – a nod to the brewery’s origins nearly 200 years ago.

“Sour beer is the fastest-growing beer segment in America and this new packaging truly shines a light on what makes Rodenbach unique from all other sours – our iconic oak foeders,” said David van Wees, President of SFB Imports. “Rodenbach Classic is a beer of uncompromising quality; its low acidity offers pure refreshment and makes it a great complement with food. We’re excited that more consumers will be able to enjoy Rodenbach in an easy to drink can format.”

Available exclusively in 4-pack, 16.9 oz. cans (500ml), Rodenbach Classic has a suggested retail price of $11.99

About Brouwerij RODENBACH

Brewed in West Flanders region of Belgium since 1821, BROUWERIJ RODENBACH is arguably the most awarded brewery in the world, the leading craft brewer of oak-aged mixed-fermentation ale and revered by beer drinkers, globally. The beer is aged among the brewery’s 294 oak casks (“foeders”) for a minimum of 2 years, before master brewer Rudi Ghequire expertly crafts a perfectly balanced and refreshing beer that pairs exceptionally well with food. First gaining international acclaim at the 1894 World’s Fair in Antwerp, RODENBACH has gone on to win Gold medals from the most reputable critics and publications in the world including its most recent accolade of World’s Best Sour Beer (2018, World Beer Awards). For more information, visit www.sfbimports.com or www.rodenbach.be or Instagram @RodenbachUSA.