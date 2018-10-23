Rockyard Brewing Releases Grodzilla Iz Coming Grodziskie-Style Ale

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.— Rockyard Brewing is awakening a monster with Grodzilla Iz Coming, a historical Grodziskie style beer.

This monster of a beer, Grodzilla Iz Coming, was brewed solely out of curiosity. A Grodziskie is a historical style, low alcohol beer, brewed with a large amount of oak smoked wheat malt for a full flavor glass. The gentle, yet obvious smoke flavor stems from the 100% German oak-smoked wheat.

Rockyard’s Head Brewer, Greg Fetzer, describes the flavor of this distinct brew the best: “It’s not a campfire smoke flavor you’d get from a traditional rauch malt but more of a sausage or bacon smoke flavor. We tell consumers that Grodzilla Iz Coming is similar to lightly smoked Pilsner.”

The Grodzilla Iz Coming is light and crisp enough to cut through the heaviness of the Bubba Burger and Pulled Pork Sandwich on Rockyard’s pub menu, with added complexity from the pork’s underlying smoke flavor. This beer is also used as an ingredient in Rockyard’s barbecue sauce while Grodzilla Iz Coming is available on tap in Rockyard Brewing’s tasting room, while supplies last.

