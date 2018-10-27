Rochester Mills Beer to Expand Distribution to Indiana

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Rochester Mills Production Brewery, brewers of the Rochester Mills Beer Co. beer brands packaged for distribution, announces plans to distribute their flagship brew, Milkshake Stout™, throughout Indiana.

Beginning in early November, Rochester Mills Production Brewery will begin shipping its Milkshake Stout™ and three variants, throughout the state of Indiana. Through a partnership with Craftroads Beverage Distributing, this will be the first availability of Rochester Mills beer in the state. According to Sales Director Scott Gies, broadening distribution to include Indiana aligns with the brewery’s growth plans.

“After 7 years of distributing in Michigan and parts of Northern Ohio, we are excited to bring our beers to Indiana. This fits our growth strategy of expanding our market presence to our neighboring states,” said Gies. “Partnering with a company like Craftroads, who have the same passion for quality craft beer as we do, was a logical choice and hopefully the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship.”

Customers can expect to find the original Milkshake Stout™, Blueberry Pancake Milkshake Stout, Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake Stout and Nitro Milkshake Stout on draft at specialty bars and restaurants. Additionally, Rochester Mills will be shipping a very limited quantity of its 12 Days of Milkshake Sampler 12 Packs to Indiana just in time for the holidays.

The new market rollout will involve customer appreciation events, meet-and-greets and special tastings with an initial concentration on the greater Indianapolis area. Customers can follow @Rochmillsbeerco on Twitter and visit beercos.com/events or follow the brewery on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rochestermillsbrewery for launch event announcements and regular updates.

With nearly 60 years of industry experience, Craftroads is an Indianapolis-based craft beer distributor focused on creating value for their partners through collaboration and commitment while providing a unique service experience dedicated to profitable segment growth.

ABOUT ROCHESTER MILLS BEER CO. & PRODUCTION BREWERY:

Rochester Mills Beer Co., celebrating 20 years of independent craft brewing has been one of the top producing brewpubs in Michigan since it opened in 1998. The pub is a full-service restaurant and offers a diverse beer menu with eleven different styles of beer consistently available as well as a number of reoccurring seasonal offerings. The Rochester Mills Production Brewery, brewers of Rochester Mills Beer Co. brands packaged for distribution, began as a startup brewery in Auburn Hills, MI in 2012, quickly becoming one of the top craft beer producers in the state. Their Lagers and Ales packaged in 16oz. aluminum cans are currently featured in grocery stores as well as independent and franchise convenient stores, and specialty beverage merchants statewide. Additionally, their core brands, which include Milkshake Stout™, Juice Bigalow – Hop Gigolo NEIPA, Rochester Red Ale, Pine Knob Pilsner and rotating seasonal offerings, can be found flowing from more than 1000 taps at bars and restaurants across Michigan and Northern Ohio. More information can be found on their website at www.beercos.com.

For retailers looking to carry Rochester Mills brands contact Eric Briggeman at (586) 995-4455.

Rochester Mills Beer Co. is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild (www.michiganbrewersguild.org).