Rochester Mills Announces 2020 Twelve Days of Milkshake Stout Release Dates and Contents

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Craft beer lovers in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana can begin their Holiday shopping and celebrations early with the return of the Twelve Days of Milkshake Stout. Given the popularity and growing consumer demand for this variety pack of beers, Rochester Mills will release their limited holiday edition 12-pack on November 1 online for pick-up at the Production Brewery Taproom in Auburn Hills and at “Better Beer Stores” across their distribution territory. The sampler pack features one, 16 oz. can of each beer in this year’s Twelve-Days of Milkshake Stout draft promotion.

“What began as a crazy idea to take twelve different versions of our Milkshake Stout to twelve bars over twelve days a few years back has grown into a holiday tradition,” said Rochester Mills Marketing Director David Youngman. “It’s the perfect gift for stout lovers, already wrapped and ready to go. Containing one pint of each variant allows you to share and compare with friends or horde for personal enjoyment.”

The Rochester Mills Taproom in Auburn Hills will join more than twenty-five other select premium craft beer bars and restaurants throughout Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana as host locations for the progressive tap takeover event beginning the first week of November. Admission is free and open to the public, ages 21 and up. The progressive tap takeover event will feature the (12) twelve specialty and limited-edition varieties of Milkshake Stout, Rochester Mills’ flagship beer. Each week, beginning the first week of November, two new beers will be tapped and stay on draft until the kegs run dry.

2020 Twelve Days of Milkshake Tap List (in order of release) and Seasonal Sampler 12-pack contents:

Peanut Buttercup Milkshake Stout*Imperial Milkshake StoutKing Cake Milkshake Stout*English Toffee Milkshake StoutImperial Java (Coffee) Milkshake Stout*Michigan Maple Milkshake Stout*Gingerbread Cookie Milkshake Stout*Chocolate Chip Pancake Milkshake Stout*Imperial Triple Layer Decadence Milkshake Stout*Red Velvet AleDouble Chocolate Milkshake Stout (Revised Recipe with More Chocolate)Salted Caramel Milkshake Stout*New Stout varieties for 2020

12-Packs may be purchased online at www.themillsbrewing.com beginning November 1 with pick-up at the Auburn Hills Taproom beginning November 2nd.

Extended Taproom Hours Week of November 2nd:

Mon-Tues Nov 2 & 3 open 10am-5pm for 12-Pack sales and online pick-up

Wed-Fri Nov 4 – 6 open 11am-3pm for 12-Pack sales and online pick-up, 3pm-10pm for regular bar service

Saturday Nov 7 open 3pm-10pm for 12-Pack sales, online pick-up, and regular bar service

ABOUT ROCHESTER MILLS PRODUCTION BREWERY & TAPROOM:

Founded in 2012, Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Rochester Mills Production Brewery, LLC, quickly became one of the state’s top craft beer producers. Their Lagers and Ales packaged in 16 oz. aluminum cans are available in various grocery chains, independent liquor, convenient, and specialty beverage merchants. Additionally, their core beers, including The Original Milkshake Stout, Juice Bigalow NEIPA, Rochester Red Ale, and the 12 Days of Milkshake Stout, are available on more than 1,000 taps at bars and restaurants across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Rochester Mills is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information: www.themillsbrewing.com

ABOUT MILKSHAKE STOUT (the Original):

The original Milkshake Stout is a sweet stout with 5.5% alcohol by volume. The combination of seven different malts and a low hop level creates a deep dark beer featuring rich, sweet roasted flavors. The addition of lactose (milk sugar) adds complexity, body, and a residual sweetness lending a smooth, creamy texture to this full-flavored brew. Once a Seasonal offering at the pub, the beer is now prominently featured year-round and is the top-selling Rochester Mills brand.