Roc Brewing Expands Operations, Adds Restaurant Partner F.L.X. Hospitality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of Rochester’s original breweries, Roc Brewing Co. LLC., is expanding its footprint and welcoming the addition of a restaurant partner, F.L.X. Wienery of Dundee, NY, in spring of this year. Established in 2011 at 56 S. Union Street, Roc Brewing Co. currently brews craft beer in-house behind a tasting room which serves pints, flights, and light food made to order.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with F.L.X. Hospitality,” says brewery co-founder Chris Spinelli. “We can’t wait to serve the Rochester community quality craft beer paired with a truly unique culinary experience.” A pop-up event with F.L.X. Wienery held at Roc Brewing Co. in November of 2019 saw droves of customers looking to enjoy loaded hot dogs, Korean-style street fries, foie-gras burgers smothered in white truffle shavings, and other gourmet fare.

F.L.X. Hospitality is a family of businesses created by Christopher Bates, Master Sommelier, and Isabel Bogadtke. Brands that fall under the umbrella of F.L.X. Hospitality include F.L.X. Table, F.L.X., Wienery, F.L.X. Fry Bird, Feast & Co. Catering, and F.L.X. Provisions. In 2017, F.L.X. Table was awarded the prestigious honor of being USA Today’s “Best New Restaurant” in the country. “We are really excited to be working with the team at Roc Brewing and bring a new element into the Rochester beer and food scene! F.L.X. Hospitality focuses very much on creating a truly excellent dining experience for our customers, and we are looking forward to bringing that philosophy here.” – Christopher Bates, MS.

Roc Brewing Co. currently occupies half of the building located at 56 S. Union Street, and will expand into the full space, formerly the offices of CJS Architects. Renovations to the building are expected to begin in March, and the newly renovated restaurant/brewery is slated to open to the public in the late spring. Visitors to the new location can expect a fresh look, brand new menu, larger tasting room experience, expanded beverage menu including wine and cocktails, increased seating, and private event space. Roc Brewing Co. will remain open for business and continue both brewing and serving beer during the renovations.

For more information about Roc Brewing Co., visit: www.rocbrewingco.com

For more information about F.L.X. Hospitality, visit: https://flxhospitality.com

