Robert Horton and Roxann Neumann Join Texan by Nature Board of Directors

TEXAS –– Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation non-profit, announced today the appointment of Roxann Neumann and Robert Horton to the Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have two deeply respected industry and community leaders join our board,” said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. “Roxann brings vast experience in strategy and corporate responsibility paired with a history of philanthropic service in environment, arts, and education initiatives. Robert is a recognized leader in sustainability within the transportation industry with a history of commitment to clean resources and conservation. We look forward to working with these esteemed leaders to help elevate the Texan by Nature mission across the state and beyond.”

Roxann Neumann, Sr. Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Silver Eagle Beverages, is responsible for strategy and direction of corporate programs in the areas of corporate social responsibility and education, corporate contributions, community involvement, public relations, internal and external communications, government affairs, and media relations. She volunteers her time to various community initiatives and non-profit organizations. Her current involvement includes Discovery Green Conservancy board of directors and former chairman of the board, Executive Committee board member of Theatre Under the Stars, American Leadership Forum board member, and Greater Houston Community Foundation Philanthropic Impact Committee member. She serves on the Kinder Foundation Board and is on the Advisory Board of Catholic Charities and DePelchin Children’s Center. A native of south Texas, she received a degree in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law in Houston.

“I am honored to support Texan by Nature as an official board member,” said Roxann Neumann. “Texan by Nature’s collaborative, accelerator model resonates with my community focus and will create a positive impact for natural resources, health, and economic development for many generations.”

Robert Horton is Vice President of Environmental Affairs for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the first airport in North America and the largest in the world to achieve carbon-neutral accreditation. Robert also serves as the Airport Board’s Environmental & Sustainability Officer and manages and directs DFW’s Noise Compatibility Program. His passion for clean resources and renewable energy began early in his life, igniting his continual drive to find new, efficient, and cost-beneficial ways to protect natural resources. Prior to DFW Airport and key leadership roles within several engineering consulting firms, Robert earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from the University of Florida. He received the Distinguished Alumnus Award in December 2019, one of the highest honors bestowed upon a graduate of the University of Florida. Robert served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves for eight years. During that time, as a Unit Dispatcher, he coordinated and managed resources for missions in Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia.

“I have been impressed with Texan by Nature since serving on the Texan by Nature 20 selection committee,” said Robert Horton. “Texan by Nature uniquely brings conservation and industry together to advance positive results. It’s an honor to help lead the organization into the future.”

By increasing conservation investment and activity across Texas, Texan by Nature connects partners to the resources they need to achieve greater conservation impact. For more information on TxN partnerships and programs, or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.texanbynature.org.

ABOUT Texan by Nature

Texan by Nature (TxN) partners deeply with conservation groups and business, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. Their projects and programs (TxN Conservation Wrangler, TxN Certification, Symposia Series, and TxN 20) have impacted 7 million plus people, 19.5 million acres, and all of Texas’ 254 counties over the last two years. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org. Follow on Facebook @TexanbyNature, Twitter @TexanbyNature, and Instagram @TexanbyNature.

For more information: https://texanbynature.org/press/robert-horton-and-roxann-neumann-join-texan-by-nature-board-of-directors/