Roadhouse Launches Keg & Case Pickup, Dry Mug Club, Virtual HH

JACKSON HOLE, WY — In response to the Coronavirus shutdown, Roadhouse Brewing Company is countering the temporary closure of the Roadhouse Pub & Eatery and Brewery Tap Room by launching Thursday evening Virtual Happy Hours, continuing Trivia Night in virtual form, and debuting a ‘Dry Mug Club’ to benefit team members dramatically impacted by the shutdown. Additionally, starting today, Tuesday March 24, Roadhouse is offering a curbside pick up for cases of beer and featuring $90 half-barrel and $30 sixth barrel kegs with proceeds benefitting staff.

Says Co-founder Colby Cox, “No one can contest these are strange and unsettling times, but we know you can’t cancel community and you can’t cancel connection. So here at Roadhouse we’re inviting you to pick-up some of your favorite brews, get social with us, and rallying to give back to our employees in need.”

Virtual Happy Hour – Thursdays @ 5 pm MT “Man do we miss happy hour. And boy do we miss hanging out with all of you!” says Head Brewer Max Shafer. Welcome to Roadhouse Brewing Co.’s new Virtual Bar. Join via Zoom each Thursday at 5 pm for a Virtual Happy Hour with Head Brewer, Max Shafer and Roadhouse Co-Founder, Colby Cox. Grab a frosty brew (Roadhouse encouraged!), raise a glass for a cyber-cheers, and settle in for some good conversation.

Trivia Night – Monday, 3/23 @ 5 pm MTA Roadhouse Taproom staple they simply can’t let go of, the team is resurrecting Monday Trivia Night in virtual form. Get ready to test your knowledge with their Trivia and Taproom Headmaster starting on Mondays at 5 pm. Drinks provided by you, good times on Roadhouse. Join via Zoom.

Roadhouse Brewing Co. Mug Club – The team has been yearning to launch a Roadhouse Mug Club and can’t think of a better time than now. Through the purchase of an annual Roadhouse Mug Club membership, participants will be immediately benefitting team members dramatically impacted by the recent COVID-19 epidemic while also setting themselves up for some stellar Roadhouse Brewing Co. benefits. Through the purchase of an annual membership patrons receive:

$1 off all Gregory Taproom and Roadhouse Pub & Eatery beers with an annual start date on the day they re-open

Storage of their Mug Club mug at their Gregory Taproom, plus a personalized membership card to be shown at their Pub & Eatery to receive discounts

Advance notice of limited release and special edition beers

Twice yearly Brewer-led private tastings

The best part? All proceeds from a membership purchase will be donated to an employee fund to help those most impacted.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co. | www.roadhousebrewery.com

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft beer worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and last winter opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. For more information on Roadhouse Brewing Company, call 307.264.1900 or visit http://roadhousebrewery.com/ and connect on Instagram @roadhousebeer and Facebook.