Roadhouse Debuts 16oz Family Vacation Golden Ale

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – Just in time for July 4th celebrations, Roadhouse Brewing Co. announces the release of a 16oz can size of one of its most popular brews: Family Vacation golden ale.

Crisp and delicately hopped, Family Vacation (5.0% ABV) is a crushable golden ale featuring floral notes, biscuity malts and a smooth finish. A perfect companion for the 4th of July, summer gatherings and, of course, family vacations.

“This easy-drinking beer just got better, and it was a no-brainer for us to consider putting Family into a 16oz can. We want to give our faithful customers a bit more beer in each can, and we are excited that this shift in package size will do just that. Family Vacation in a 16oz? Yes, please!” says Brewmaster Max Shafer.

To locate the new releases, or any Roadhouse products, visit the Roadhouse Brew Finder. Roadhouse ships nationally to most states via CraftShack.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded Best for the World™ B Corporation, ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for sustainable business practices. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California.

https://roadhousebrewery.com