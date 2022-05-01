Roadhouse Brewing Debuts ‘The Phlow’ Sunshine IPA

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – Roadhouse Brewing Co. marks the arrival of warmer temps with a new brew: The Phlow, a Sunshine IPA (5% ABV) inspired by the culture of stand-up paddle boarding and in keeping with the brewery’s mantra to Live Deep.

A summer refresher just in time for outdoor adventuring,The Phlow has no fresh fruit added, but features notes from hops that deceptively insinuate the inclusion of such ingredients.

Says Brewmaster Max Shafer, “We’ve learned a lot over the years about how, where and when to use hops – and this beer showcases a lot of those new ways we have learned to really let the hops shine.”

The Phlow features a few new hops to the brewery’s production line up, including Sabro and Vista, the latter being the featured hop in The Phlow, at over 3lbs per BBL, because of the tropical punch flavors it gives this summertime IPA.

“Vista was a hop we knew we needed to showcase because it is one we have been playing around a lot with over the past few years,” continues Shafer, “Our involvement with The Hop Research Council allowed us to be one of the first breweries in the US to get our hands on Vista, and honestly it was just love at first sight for me.”

The Phlow will be released in WY, MT, CO, CA, ID and MT in late April, 2022.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and in 2018 opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California.

For More Information:

https://roadhousebrewery.com