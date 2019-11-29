Roadhouse Brewing Company Releases Funk House Barrel-Aged Beer Collection

JACKSON HOLE, Wy. — Roadhouse Brewing Company is proud to announce its ‘Funk House’ barrel-aged beer collection: a limited release series aged from eight to 24 months in local wine, whiskey and gin barrels. The origin of the series hails from the “Funk House,” the brewery’s barrel room, where Roadhouse’s most prized recipes are reimagined with the help of oak, time and creativity. Roadhouse Brewing Company Co-Founder and Brewmaster Colby Cox created the barrel-aged program in conjunction with Head Brewer, Max Shafer, to highlight and honor the “funk” – or wild yeast and bacteria – that aids in creating these magical beers.

“After multiple months in barrel, nature and nurture have collaborated perfectly to create some funky, gritty, and super geeky brews. I hope people nerd-out drinking them like we did making them,” says Colby.

Roadhouse’s first release of the Funk House collection includes:

‘Avarice & Apricots’ Belgian Style Golden Ale (10% ABV) aged for 12 months in red wine barrels with apricots

‘Avarice & Raspberries’ Belgian Style Golden Ale (10% ABV) aged for 12 months in red wine barrels with raspberries

‘Mountain Mystic’ Imperial Stout (11% ABV) aged for 24 months in Wyoming Whiskey barrels

‘Teton Tea’ American Brown Ale (7.5% ABV) aged for eight months in Wyoming Whiskey barrels with one pound coffee per barrel

‘Pride & Piggishness’ Belgian Style Golden Ale (13% ABV) aged for eight months in Jackson Hole Still Works Gin barrels with lavender and citrus peels

Each limited release beer is produced at a quantity ranging from 400 – 800 bottles and is available for $9.99 per bottle at the Roadhouse Pub & Eatery and Gregory Lane Tap Room in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Roadhouse’s Funk House barrel-aged beer program will continue into 2020 with more creative concoctions on the horizon.

Roadhouse Brewing Co draws inspiration from its home-base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, along with a combination of ancient Belgian brewing techniques and forward thinking American styles, now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and last winter, opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. The Funk House Series is among a number of new releases hitting shelves, plus creative innovations from its Pub & Eatery microbrewery available on tap.

Colby Cox, Co-Founder and Brewmaster

Roadhouse Brewing Company Co-Founder and Brewmaster Colby Cox ignited his passion for craft beer working on the bottling line at Dogfish Head Brewery when he was 16, and grew his interest in small-batch brewing for many years as a competitive home-brewer. As a serial entrepreneur, he focuses on brand leadership, innovation, and disruption in all his pursuits. Despite owning a commercial brewery since 2012, he continues to label himself a home-brewer, and brings his passion and creativity for making great beer to everything he touches at Roadhouse.

Gavin Fine, Co-Founder

Roadhouse Brewing Company Co-Founder Chef Gavin Fine draws his inspiration from all over the world; he has earned the attention of the James Beard foundation for his six restaurants, catering company, specialty grocer, artisan ice cream brand and butcher shop in Jackson Hole. His presence in the development process can be felt in the complexity of experience in every beer created and the pairings that follow. For more information on Roadhouse Brewing Company, call 307.264.1900 or visit http://roadhousebrewery.com/ and connect on Instagram @roadhousebeer and Facebook.