Roadhouse Brewing Company and Maui Brewing Collaborate on Pono Life Hazy IPA

JACKSON HOLE, Wy. — Roadhouse Brewing Company announces the launch of Pono Life, a HazyIPA with Liliko’i in partnership with Maui Brewing Company.

Following research and development visits from both teams to Maui and Jackson Hole in early 2020, Pono Life has sprung to life as a 5.0% ABV Hazy IPA featuring notes of juicy pineapple, mango and candied tangerine, balanced by hand-selected dank hops and the tart acidity of Liliko’i, a native Hawaiian passion fruit.

Drawing its name from Hawaiian culture, “Pono” expresses righteousness and bringing harmony to yourself, others, and one’s environment.

Says RoadhouseCo-Founder and Fine Dining Restaurant Group Owner Gavin Fine, “This brew reflects the shared spirit of Roadhouse and Maui Brewing Company and brings together our passions for craft beer and the joys of camaraderie.”

“It’s incredible to bring a taste of Maui to the mountains” states Maui Brewing CompanyOwner/Founder Garrett Marrero. “Our breweries reside in some of the nation’s most sought after destinations and this beer embodies a sense of place that can transport a day on the river to a day on the beach.”

Adds Roadhouse HeadBrewer, Max Shafer: “We’re excited to partner with the talented Maui BrewingCompany team to craft this hazy wonder child of a beer that explodes with flavor. We hope it will allow people to connect in the same spirit of friendship and respect that is at the heart of our Maui collaboration. We’d be honored if this beer can live up to its name – if even in the smallest of context – by bringing more harmony and good to those who enjoy it.”

Pono Life is currently available throughout Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Montana.

AboutRoadhouse Brewing Co. | www.roadhousebrewery.com

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, RoadhouseBrewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft beer worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and last winter opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole.Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah andMontana. For more information on Roadhouse Brewing Company, call 307.264.1900or visit http://roadhousebrewery.com/ and connect on Instagram @roadhousebeer and Facebook.

About Maui Brewing Co | https://mauibrewingco.com/

Founded in 2005, MauiBrewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii.MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu),and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.