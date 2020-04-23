Roadhouse Brewing Co Releases ‘All Together IPA’ to Benefit Hospitality Industry as Part of Worldwide Beer Collaboration

JACKSON HOLE, Wy. — Roadhouse Brewing Company announces the launch of All Together IPA, a new beer to benefit hospitality workers, employees and community members who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 temporary restaurant and service industry closures.

All Together IPA will be released this week as a part of “All Together,” a global initiative crafted by Brooklyn’s Other Half Brewing Company in hopes to unite breweries worldwide and give back. Over 613 breweries from 41 states and 40 countries have joined forces to brew “All Together,” an IPA that uses an open-source recipe with a uniform goal: helping those in the hospitality industry.

“We’re extremely proud be a part of the All Together initiative. As brewery and brewpub owners, members of a community whose economy relies so heavily on tourism and hospitality, and part of a local restaurant group, it’s our responsibility to do what we can to raise awareness and provide relief for our impacted colleagues, friends and families,”says Roadhouse Head Brewer Max Shafer. “It’s an honor to be the first brewery in Wyoming to participate and give back in a meaningful way through a productwe’re so deeply passionate about. We hope to prove community recovery can come in the form of a can.”

Adds Roadhouse Co-Founder Colby Cox:“It’s a part of our DNA to raise up our community, focus on our employees, and assist those who are struggling. We know together we can get through these uncertain times and together we will return stronger and better than ever.”

A portion of the proceeds from Roadhouse’s new 5% ABV IPA will benefit the One22 Resource Center, a local Teton County nonprofit organization committed to supporting its community members by helping them meet critical needs during turbulent times. Roadhouse’s All Together IPA will launch in Wyoming and Colorado the week of April 20, 2020, with plans to expand into Utah and at Albertsons throughout Idaho and Montana thereafter.

Roadhouse’s All Together IPA adds to the company’s growing list of initiatives focused on the wellbeing of its employees and community in response to COVID-19. These efforts include partnering with The Fine Dining Restaurant group and several additional Jackson Hole organizations to source and distribute 11,000 medical grade KN95 masks to frontline personnel throughout Teton County; pledging to financially assist impacted employees through a newly created Roadhouse Mug Club Membership and Employee Fund; providing food at cost or free to displaced employees; and participating on state and national level boards advocating for hospitality workers. Roadhouse Co-Founder and Fine Dining Restaurant Group Owner Gavin Fine states, “Everything we are doing right now is to offer support to our employees and our community, while doing what we can to ensure our employees have a viable company to return to when this is over. We’ve been blown away by the support our community has shown us and we are honored to do our part in return.”

Forimages or to learn more about Roadhouse’s All Together IPA and community initiatives, please visit roadhousebrewing.com. To learn more about the All Together Beer project, please visit https://alltogether.beer/.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft beer worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and last winter opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. For more information on Roadhouse Brewing Company, call 307.264.1900 or visit http://roadhousebrewery.com/ and connect on Instagram @roadhousebeer and Facebook.