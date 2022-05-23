Roadhouse Brewing Co. Releases 19.2 oz. Can of Seltzy Flavor The Crush

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – Just in time for summer, Roadhouse Brewing Co. is releasing a 19.2oz tall can of its most popular Seltzy flavor: The Crush, brewed with huckleberry, lingonberry and good ol’ Teton water.

The 4% ABV highly crushable seltzer is bursting with the summer fruit flavor of Wyoming’s beloved berries, all while featuring zero carbs, no added sugar, gluten free and only 90 calories per serving.

What sets it apart from the sea of seltzers out there? In signature Roadhouse fashion, Seltzy intersects the worlds of craft beverage and craft cuisine, as the brewery is co-founded by noted Jackson restaurateur Gavin Fine, along with award-winning home brewer and entrepreneur Colby Cox.

“We are so excited to bring The Crush to market in 19.2 oz cans. We love The Crush in its standard 12oz size, but this bigger can is going to elevate the game! We can’t wait for customers, new and old, to get their hands on this new package of The Crush, Seltzy!” says Brewmaster Max Shafer.

Each Seltzy can is complete with suggested serving styles and interactive ways to elevate the experience. This includes the original lineup of 12 oz cans in flavors like Kicked Back (Cucumber-Lychee) “serve in a pint glass with hot sauce, cucumber, simple syrup and a neutral spirit,” or The Chill (Ginger Lime) “serve in a collins glass with crushed ice, lime and neutral spirit.” Of course the chilled cans can be simply enjoyed as is, including The Crush’s new 19.2oz size, perfect for your next outdoor adventure.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and in 2018 opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California.

For More Information:

https://www.seltzycraftseltzer.com/