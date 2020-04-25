Roadhouse Brewing Co and Fine Dining Restaurant Group Partner For Employee and Community Support

JACKSON HOLE, Wy. — In response to COVID-19 and with a focus on the wellbeing of its local, state and nationwide communities, Roadhouse Brewing Company and Fine Dining Restaurant Group have partnered to offer a variety of initiatives and efforts centered around supporting employees, hospitality professionals, frontline healthcare professionals, first line responders and community members.

“We decided to proactively close our property doors in mid-March. We’ve never been the type to sit back and watch things unfold so we wanted to make sure we were making decisions that supported the well being of our employees and our local and national communities. As is the case for restaurants across the country and world, these are troubling times, but both Colby and I have found great comfort in doing what we can to contribute to the bigger picture of being responsible employers, community members and individuals. This idea has helped guide everything we’ve done over the last four weeks,” Gavin Fine, owner of Fine Dining Restaurant Group and co-founder of Roadhouse, shared.

KN95 Masks

In collaboration with Convergence Investments and the Jackson Hole Chapter of the Young President’s Organization, Roadhouse and Fine Dining Restaurant Group proudly sourced and donated 11,000 medical grade KN95 masks to personnel at the local St. John’s Hospital, Public Health Department, Fire and EMS Department, Teton County Sheriff Department, and the Fort Washakie Reservation. Working with the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole and in communication with other local organizations in need, Roadhouse and Fine Dining are gauging the additional need in Jackson Hole and across Wyoming. They are currently working on another round of mask donations, as well as helping source additional PPE needs.

Colby Cox, Roadhouse co-founder and owner of Convergence Investments, states,“As we see what’s going on throughout other parts of the country, we want to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to provide those on the frontlines in our local and statewide communities with everything they need to keep themselves and others safe while appropriately handling COVID-19. It’s an honor to help our frontline community members who work so tirelessly to keep our county, families, neighbors and employees safe.”

Quarantine Cuisine

In partnership with Cynthia Hogan, Fine Dining has also launched Quarantine Cuisine, a program aimed at supporting Jackson Hole residents in quarantine and new and expecting mothers. Residents in quarantine are able to complete an online form for hot meals and/or groceries, pay what they are able and have their items delivered right to their door. For more information on the program, click here.

Employee Support

In addition to creating programs that support critical community members, before closing, Roadhouse and Fine Dining Restaurant Group pledged to assist impacted employees. Their efforts have included offering additional financial support through a newly-created Employee Fund, providing food at cost or free for displaced employees, as well as advocating for them (and hospitality professionals across the state and nation) on taskforces and advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels. Throughout the closures, employees have been kept well-informed through daily conference calls and nightly emails that cover everything from government updates to new grant funding available to displaced employees and mental health resources. Both Fine and Cox have also pledged to take $0 salary at this time.

Fine shared, “Everything we are doing right now is to offer support to our employees and our community, while doing what we can to ensure our employees have viable companies to return to when this is over.”

“We’re a family here, as a restaurant and brewery family and as a community. While we’ve certainly never dealt with anything like this in our lifetime, we’re trying our best to support those we love in any way we can,” Cox added.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft beer worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and last winter opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. For more information on Roadhouse Brewing Company, call 307.264.1900 or visit http://roadhousebrewery.com/ and connect on Instagram @roadhousebeer and Facebook.

About Fine Dining Restaurant Group

Fine Dining Restaurant Group was born in Jackson Hole, Wyoming by leading culinary minds Gavin Fine and Roger Freedman. Now encompassing five restaurants, a catering company, specialty grocer/bottle shop, craft sausage company and artisan ice cream brand in Jackson Hole, FDRG opened their first restaurant, Rendezvous Bistro, in 2001. The opening of Rendezvous Bistro struck great success with both the local community and visitors, staking new territory in service standards, thoughtful food delivery, and dynamic spaces. Building on the instant success of “The Bistro,” Gavin and Roger went on to create the Fine Dining Restaurant Group, including Bistro Catering, Il Villaggio Osteria, The Kitchen, Bin22, Bodega, Bar Enoteca, Cream + Sugar and Bovine + Swine. Gavin is also the co-founder of Roadhouse Brewing Co alongside Colby Cox.