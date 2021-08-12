Roadhouse Brewing and Denver Band Dragondeer Drop ‘Mountain Jam Vol. 7’ Hazy IPA

JACKSON HOLE, WY – In collaboration with Denver band Dragondeer, Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewing Co. introduces Mountain Jam Vol. 7 (7.4% ABV), the latest in its ongoing series of musically-inspired brews. A double dry hopped Hazy IPA, Mountain Jam Vol. 7 will debut in Breckenridge the weekend of August 19-21 with a series of live music events, tap takeovers and patio parties, including the release of Dragondeer’s new single, “Patient Boy.”

“In our partnership with Dragondeer we found a group of people with like-minded ideas and shared passion who make great music we love, to brew and package great beer too,” says Colby Cox, Cofounder of Roadhouse. “Our collaboration in Mountain Jam 7 is a celebration of our coming together, as well as the relationship that has long existed between craft brewers and independent artists.”

Adds Brewmaster Max Shafer, “We worked closely with the band to create the Mountain Jam 7 recipe, and the result is a 7.4% hazy IPA that leads with notes of dragonfruit, strawberry and mango; a delightful pungency credit to a blend of experimental and famed hop varietals. In addition to ripe and luscious fruit flavors, the brew features a pleasantly lingering, low bitterness making it complex but approachable.”

The can is adorned with artwork of the band’s lead singer, Eric Halborg.

To celebrate Mountain Jam Vol. 7’s arrival, Roadhouse and Dragondeer will converge in Breckenridge, Colorado the weekend of August 20th for the following public events:

Thursday, August 19th

North Side Pizza – Roadhouse Keep the Pint Night from 4pm – 6pm

Kenosha Steakhouse – Roadhouse and Dragondeer Beer+ Music event starting at 8:30pm

Friday, August 20th:

Flip Side Burger – Keep the Pint Night from 4-6pm

Pour House – Roadhouse Tap Takeover + live music from Dragondeer starting at 8:30p

Saturday, August 21st:

Breckenridge Tap House – Mountain Jam 7 tapping, Roahouse Keep the Pint Night + live music from Dragondeer from 4-6pm

RMU — Mountain Jam 7 tapping, merch giveaways + Dragondeer single release track party starting at 9p

Sunday, August 22nd:

Kenosha Steakhouse –Roadhouse Tap Takeover + Keep the Pint Event from 2-5pm

Cecilia’s – Mountain Jam 7 Tapping + Eric Halborg of Dragondeer spinning records starting at 8:30pm

“We’ve been really enjoying the collaborative spirit between Dragondeer and Roadhouse, aligned by their passion for music and our love of craft beer. From brainstorming on Zoom to backyard hangs at my house with the Roadhouse camp, we’ve had an amazing time vibing and getting to know each other. We enjoyed picking and choosing the different hop varieties and designing the can art together, and are excited for people to taste the awesome brew that’s come from this combining of forces,” says Halborg.

Mountain Jam Vol. 7 is available in Wyoming, Colorado,Idaho, Utah, Montana and California, and will soon ship nationally via CraftShack.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; as well as a B Corp ‘Best for the World’ honor in 2021. In 2018, they opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California.

About Dragondeer

Dragondeer has shared the stage with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Shakey Graves, and Drive By Truckers and has performed at Telluride Blues & Brews, Grandoozy Music Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, and more to name a handful of accolades. “Stay High” is the fourth track to be released as part of an ongoing collaboration between the band and Color Red after a digital 45 released last summer and following up a single release of “All Day” in early 2020.”Dragondeer hit the stage with their thick blues-rock sound. Reminiscent of early Led Zeppelin, The Black Keys, and electric Taj Mahal, the quartet stunned the audience with their hybrid of Mississippi Delta blues and 1960s psychedelic rock. Lead vocalist, guitarist and harmonica player Eric Halborg led the band with a rare ferocity, his deep growl and swampy harmonica blending perfectly with Cole Rudy’s raw pedal steel playing. Shocking many in attendance and quickly catapulting onto the Denver scene, Dragondeer is a growing force to be reckoned with.” – Live For Live Music

For More Information:

https://roadhousebrewery.com