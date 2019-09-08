RJ Rockers Brewing Company, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Collaborate on Flight Line

GREER, S.C. — Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has expanded its partnership with Spartanburg-based RJ Rockers Brewing Company to create a new beer available exclusively at GSP.

“GSP is excited to partner with RJ Rockers, an innovator and leader in the industry, for a beer that is inspired by the Upstate and brewed with the traveler in mind,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “The craft beer culture in our region has gained national recognition and has stimulated increased travel by beer enthusiasts. We are thrilled to add another unique amenity for our customers.”

“We couldn’t think of a better partner than GSP for our first branded beer,” said Henry Depew, president and owner of RJ Rockers. “Flight Line introduces the thirsty traveler to a unique brew and a taste of the local craft beer scene.”

Infused with the energy and optimism of Upstate South Carolina and its namesake airport, Flight Line takes off with life. The aromatic tendencies of Mt. Hood hops bring a rich complexity of apricots, soft citrus and a resonance of earthy tones. Inspired by the session ales of Southern England, Flight Line is a beer-lovers beer in a different framing than the standard pale ale or IPA delivering an easy-drinking, character-driven, jet-setting beer.

Flight Line is not the first venture between GSP and RJ Rockers. The RJ Rockers Flight Room, located on Concourse B, has served crafty menu items based on the brewery’s one-of-a-kind beers to GSP passengers for the past five years.

GSP and RJ Rockers’ newest concoction is available at RJ Rockers Flight Room, The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck and MAG Escape Lounge.

About Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is conveniently located between Greenville and Spartanburg, along I-85. More than 2.4 million passengers per year are served by six major airlines offering 100 total daily flights to 19 destinations and one-stop connections to hundreds of cities across the globe. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including automotive parts and other goods regularly flown to and from Europe and Mexico as well as throughout the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com.